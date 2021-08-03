Cancel
This Serial Entrepreneur Co-Founded a $3 Billion Company. Here's Where He Says Big Ideas Come From.

By Entrepreneur Staff
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleI’m Randall Kaplan, a serial entrepreneur, venture capitalist, beach lover, philanthropist, photographer, and podcaster. I co-founded Akamai Technologies which today has 8,000 employees around the world, had more than $3 billion in revenues last year, and serves a quarter of the world’s web traffic. I’m the founder of JUMP Investors – we invest in early-to-late stage start-ups as well as a few other asset classes. I co-founded and am the Co-CEO of Thrive Properties – we buy and manage apartments throughout the US. I co-founded and am the CEO of River City Restoration – we’re restoring, building, and selling vintage Ford Broncos.

