A Sonoma County judge is delaying surrender dates due to the pandemic. Judge Shelly Averill signed the order on July 29th delaying the surrender dates of 93 people set to serve time in the Sonoma County jail until October. Those 93 still need to report to the jail on their original surrender dates to receive their extension. This comes as the county is experiencing an outbreak of coronavirus: 27 inmates have tested positive and the rest of the general housing unit is under lockdown. Meanwhile, 12 jail staff are under quarantine.