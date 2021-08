New Hampshire is one of the most beautiful states in New Hampshire. The state’s forests are perfect for getting intentionally lost for some peace and quiet, while the lakes and other waterways are a great way to clear your head. Not to mention just how many activities can be enjoyed when you’re outside in any part of the state. Most people can find a way to get outside in any part of the state, but if you’re looking for a destination we recommend exploring Dixville Notch, one of the most beautiful towns in New Hampshire.