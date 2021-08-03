Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Home & Garden

A modern cottage and boathouse

By Misty Pesto says:
desiretoinspire.net
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleModern, sleek, minimal. I love this concept for a cottage/boathouse because your focus tends to drift to the outdoors where the real magic is. Settled in a rocky enclave of seasonal, waterfront homes, Metrick Cottage is a one-storey, wood-clad, residence and boathouse on the shore of Lake Joseph, Ontario. This year-round retreat for a multi-generational family, draws inspiration from the rugged beauty that surrounds it to create a warm, elegant, and eco-friendly home. The design of the main cottage consists of three distinct yet connected ‘pods’ comprised of an open, communal space, flanked by private bedroom suites. The residence was carefully situated in the landscape so that the bedrooms face a stone ridge on either side, creating a visual boundary that extends the perception of space while providing privacy. At the same time, each pod is slightly angled from each other in order to capture the longest view from the central pod where the family congregates. Various textures of wood were used, from the semi-charred fir cladding to a torrified-ash that wraps the interior floors, walls, and ceilings. From the Lake, the cottage is designed to elegantly blend into the rugged terrain, while the boathouse maintains a quiet presence on the water. Designed by AKB Architects, built by Mazenga North, photography by Shai Gil.

www.desiretoinspire.net

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Photography#Lake Joseph#Boathouse#Akb Architects
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Home & Garden
Related
Home & GardenTree Hugger

This Gorgeous Tiny House Is a Family Cottage—and Retirement Investment

The tiny house movement started gaining steam a little over a decade ago as one way people could own a home of their own without the burden of a conventional mortgage. Many tiny homes from those early days were self-built dwellings that epitomized radical simplicity, and a decidedly rustic aesthetic that didn't always make sense.
Interior DesignApartment Therapy

Before and After: This Space-Savvy Patio Redo Features an All-Weather Lounge Space

We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. Name: Kristi Waite (@kristiwaite) Just like indoor rooms, outdoor spaces like yards and patios can come in awkward shapes and sizes that make them tricky to use efficiently. Kristi Waite’s backyard is a great example. Because her family’s home is at the end of a cul-de-sac, the yard is long and narrow — and when they bought it in 2017, it was majorly overgrown, too. All that added up to make the space tough to use.
Interior DesignThe Independent

8 simple tips for making the most of a small bedroom

Arguably we spend more time in our bedrooms than any other room of the house, and we’re conscious for at least some of it, so it’s well worth getting the room right. From inner city tenement blocks to chocolate box cottages, in the housing market space is at a premium, and a lot of the nation’s homes boast shoebox bedrooms in which you’d struggle to swing a cat.
Home & Gardentimebusinessnews.com

What type of flooring is best for a steam mop?

What type of flooring is best for a steam mop? Can You Use A Steam Mop on Vinyl Plank Flooring? Can a steam cleaner be used to clean hardwood floors? These are some of the many questions people ask when they’re looking into these products. But before we answer those questions, it would be good to know what makes up each one. That way, you can make an informed decision about which product suits your needs best!
Home & GardenThe Guardian

Small miracle: a worker’s cottage with character

Ana Perez and Alan Flett now consider themselves pretty good at small-scale living. Until recently they lived in Spinks Nest, a one-storey building that measures 480 square feet (for comparison, a double garage is around 200 square feet). That said, none of the rooms (it has a kitchen, living room, bedroom and bathroom) feel cramped because every square inch is well used. Furniture is either built-in or secondhand and chosen for its small proportions, while unobtrusive storage has been worked into every corner.
ElectronicsLaFollette Press

Modern conveniences

We had a couple of days when the air wasn’t cooling the house properly. Apparently, the HVAC unit just needed some freon. Everything is fixed now. Still, we had a couple of days when it was difficult to deny that it was summer, and it was a relief to go outside where the temperature was a few degrees cooler.
Video Gamesgamepur.com

How to start Sims 4: Cottage Living

The Sims 4: Cottage Living DLC pack has arrived, giving you the chance to take your favorite Sims out of the big city to live in the countryside. You’ll be able to take care of a wide assortment of animals, such as chickens and cows, allowing you to cultivate your own ingredients to cook in your kitchen and build a massive farm full of animals that you can become friends with. For many of these features, you’ll have to visit a certain neighborhood in the Sims 4 to make this happen, and you’ll need to purchase the Cottage Living DLC. In this guide, we will detail how to start the Sims 4: Cottage Living expansion.
Interior Designarchitectureartdesigns.com

The Rattan Lamp – Natural And Trendy

Do you fall for the bohemian trend and need lighting for your interior? The rattan lamps are ideal for creating a warm atmosphere. No more kitsch models from the 70s, we have selected the most designer references for you!. Let’s go, let’s discover together my selection of 4 most original...
Interior Designarchitectureartdesigns.com

From Decoration To Everyday Life

The stairwell is often a dark space with little natural light. The color white by the way is often preferred because it is one of the brightest colors. However, at times the white seems a little too cold. And how about daring yellow in your stairwell and even better on the steps of the latter? As you can see in the images below, yellow can take different shapes and shades: bright yellow for tone, mustard yellow for a classic and elegant universe, yellow associated with blue for a touch of astonishment… What is certain is that by using yellow in your stairwell, you will give it a new, much warmer dimension.
Interior Designdigsdigs.com

75 Cozy And Inviting Barn Living Rooms

Barn renovations are very frequent today because it’s a great idea to change an old space into a modern house without building – it won’t cost so much. Besides, old rustic architecture has its own charm. Let’s have a look at some living spaces in barns, how to style them and how to make them cooler.
Visual ArtArchDaily

55 Sathorn House / Kuanchanok Pakavaleetorn Architects

Lead Architects: Kuanchanok Pakavaleetorn, Gregory Mielimaka. Text description provided by the architects. 55 Sathorn house is the culmination of years of experience in design, use of materials, and dedication to fine construction details. The design represents a reflection upon its owner, who is also the architect. The goal was to create a simple three-bedroom house in the bustling center of Bangkok. Sathorn is a vibrant business and cultural district located in the heart of Bangkok. The neighborhood's distinctive identities comprised of narrow side streets and low-rise townhomes are integral parts of the design consideration.
architectureartdesigns.com

Decor Ideas And Inspirational Rooms To Enjoy

It is Sunday and that means that a new installment of the decorative week arrives on the cover of Decoesfera. Another weekly roundup loaded with summer deco-inspiration. Today we have ideal terraces, original proposals to illuminate rooms and dining rooms integrated with the living room, and even some remote work areas.
Interior Designdesiretoinspire.net

Revisiting under the stairs

A few months back I shared an ingenious bike storage idea in a London mews house. The property designed by Studio Mackereth is now for sale through The Modern House (here) and we get to see the rest of this stylish and clever home. Slide-away hide-away kitchen, hidden television and of course those stairs.
Interior Designlushome.com

55 Vertical Green Ideas, Modern Wall Decorations in Eco Style

Vertical gardens and decorative wall panels are fantastic alternatives for growing plants and adding a fresh touch to modern interiors and outdoor spaces. Vertical garden designs are original and easy-to-make wall decorations that beautifully transform the world. Here is the Lushome collection of spectacular and stylish ideas for wall decorating with plants and creating vertical Green accents.
Travelsouthernhospitalityblog.com

Feature Friday: Salty Mermaid Cottage

Since it’s summer, I’m sharing this Tybee Island beach cottage with you again, it’s always fun to see beach houses so enjoy it again!. I’ve shared Tybee Island with you before and a couple of my trips there and you probably remember that there are so many cute beach cottage home rentals on Tybee Island, including one owned by Mary Kay Andrews, the Breeze Inn. It’s definitely a fun place for a quiet and peaceful getaway weekend.
Interior Designlushome.com

Stylish Hammock Chairs, Modern Interior Decorating with Hanging Chairs

Hanging chairs, benches, and hammocks are booming interior trends. Room decorating with hammock chairs bring summer fun into modern home interiors and stretch fun times when summer is over. Nature can never be closer than in rooms with hammock chairs hanging near windows. Modern interior decorating brings hammocks and hanging...
Home & Gardenhandymantips.org

Tips for the small kitchen

What if the apartment has a small kitchen? We share ideas on how to visually expand the room and effectively use the limited space. The main question when arranging a small kitchen is how to place everything you need and make the room look spacious and tidy. This can often be achieved with simple and inexpensive techniques.
Interior Designarchiproducts.com

The New Frigerio Furnishings on Preview at Milano Design Week

06/08/2021 - Frigerio participate to the SuperSalone with a particular installation, in which the new modular sofa Horizon by Christophe Pillet will be the main character. Furthermore, for the first time Frigerio will take part to the “Fuorisalone” with a presence in Milan, at the Eurostyling shop in Porta Nuova, a large, bright space, dominated by clean, essential lines and designed by an exceptional architect, John Pawson.

Comments / 0

Community Policy