Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Swimming & Surfing

Simone Biles wins bronze, world record in track; Wednesday park skateboarding begins

USA Today
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSimone Biles returned to competition and won bronze on beam. Wednesday features a battle in the women's 400-meter hurdles, park skateboarding.

www.usatoday.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Simone Biles
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Skateboarding#Bronze
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Swimming & Surfing
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
GymnasticsNewsweek

How Much Money Has Simone Biles Lost After Pulling Out of Olympics Finals?

Simone Biles has forfeited at least two opportunities for a medal, after withdrawing from two gymnastics finals at the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games, citing mental health concerns. Four-time Olympic gold medalist Biles, 24, has received an outpouring of support from fellow athletes, celebrities, and the public following announcements that she had pulled out of Tuesday's women's team final and Thursday's all-round final.
NFLHollywood Life

Simone Biles Wraps Her Arms Around BF Jonathan Owens As They Reunite At His NFL Practice — Photo

Simone Biles and Jonathan Owens have reunited! The Olympic gymnast returned from Tokyo, and was all smiles as she posed with her NFL star beau. Simone Biles has officially returned to the USA after representing the nation at the Tokyo Olympics. The Gold medallist, who withdrew from the team all-around final last week, has now reunited with her boyfriend Jonathan Owens. The NFL player was all smiles as he wrapped his arm around Simone at a football practice session. “open practices aka bring your girlfriend to work day,” she captioned her August 6 Instagram photo, which showed her rocking a white tank top, beige sweatpants and long braids in her hair.
NFLPosted by
Parade

Meet the Man Simone Biles Flips For, Boyfriend Jonathan Owens—And See What He Said About Her Team Final Exit

So far, Simone Biles‘ experience at the 2020 Tokyo Summer Olympics hasn’t been completely ideal. After withdrawing from the finals of the women’s artistic gymnastics team finals on Tuesday and the all-around final on Wednesday, it’s still unclear if the four-time gold medalist (and arguably greatest gymnast of all time) will compete in the rest of her events, despite qualifying for all four individual medal events this week.
SportsNBC Sports

WATCH: Simone Biles' Homecoming in Houston

Simone Biles arrived home in Houston on Thursday from the Tokyo Olympics, where she won two medals despite dealing with intense pressure and a temporary inability to control her twists in the air. When she walked out of the airport with teammate Jordan Chiles and their coach, Cecile Canqueteau-Landi, the...
GymnasticsPosted by
POPSUGAR

Simone Biles Had a McKayla Maroney "Not Impressed" Moment at the Olympics — Did You Notice?

The bar is set extremely high for Simone Biles — she's well aware of that — so when she isn't pleased with herself, you'll know. You could see that Biles was disappointed in some of her performances during the July 25 Tokyo Olympics women's artistic gymnastics preliminary round. Though she qualified for every individual final, and the four-person squad is heading to the team final on July 27, she did have mistakes (note: she was not the only one).
Celebritiesthecheyennepost.com

Simone Biles has emotional family reunion after Tokyo 2020

Simone Biles had an emotional reunion with her family as she returned from the Olympics. The gymnast - who won a bronze medal during Tokyo 2020 - has landed back in Houston and had her parents Nellie and Ronald Biles there to greet her, along with a crowd of fans holding American flags.
SportsPosted by
Primetimer

NBC's Olympics coverage cared so much about Simone Biles, it failed to promote American track stars Sydney McLaughlin, Athing Mu and Dalilah Muhammad

"Why hasn’t NBC made more of these extraordinary athletes—not just on the day of their events, but over the course of the entire Tokyo Games?" asks Justin Peters. "By all rights, McLaughlin, Muhammad, and 800-meter gold medalist Athing Mu, who also won gold for the U.S. in her event on Tuesday night—the first time an American woman had done so since 1968—would have made for excellent breakout stars of the Tokyo Games. All three are telegenic, diverse, and extremely talented within their events, which exist as part of a sport that is one of the marquee sports at every Summer Games. And yet, as far as NBC has been concerned, the three American track stars and many of their cohort have been but momentary diversions from the real story of the Games: Whatever Simone Biles is or is not doing at any given moment. Biles is a transcendent star and her emotional journey has been the story of the Tokyo Olympics. But the American track stars who excelled on Tuesday also had credible claims for their stories to also be the stories of the Games. Instead, they have labored in relative obscurity as NBC has focused much of its coverage on swimming, gymnastics, and swimming and gymnastics. The disparity between the quality of the track athletes’ performances in Tokyo and the quality of the television coverage that they’ve received this year has been frustrating and confusing. If the Olympics are, as I’ve suggested before, primarily a television show, then why does NBC have such consistent trouble turning American track stars into main characters?"
Houston, TXnewscentermaine.com

Welcome home, Simone Biles! Gymnast gets a hero's welcome in Houston

HOUSTON — Houston's hometown heroes are back home today. We were live at Houston’s Bush Airport, where gymnasts Simone Biles and Jordan Chiles returned from the Olympics in Tokyo to a warm reception. Biles brought home a silver medal in the team competition and a bronze in the balance beam.
GymnasticsPosted by
Primetimer

WATCH: Simone Biles Returns to the Olympics with Bronze Medal-Winning Beam Routine

One week after she withdrew from the gymnastics team final and individual all-around due to mental health issues, Simone Biles returned to the Olympics floor with an astounding balance beam routine. The G.O.A.T. never wavered as she landed jump after jump, and the commentators praised her "impressive" strength, both physical and mental, and "supreme confidence" in her abilities. As one Twitter user noted, Biles' beam routine ended with a double pike dismount, a move she hasn't done in nearly a decade.
SportsNBC Sports

4 to Watch: Simone Biles Wins Bronze

Simone Biles won her seventh Olympic medal with a stunning balance beam performance after taking a weeklong break from the competition. The seven-time Olympic medalist withdrew from the team competition last Tuesday after a single rotation. American track star and Fairfax native Noah Lyles will also make his Tokyo Olympic...
Houston, TXUSA Today

LOOK: Simone Biles attends Texans training camp

The Houston Texans had a special visitor at training camp Friday morning at Houston Methodist Training Center. U.S. Olympic gymnast Simone Biles was in attendance at training camp. In addition to being a fan of the Texans, Biles is also dating safety Jonathan Owens, who said he was proud of...
GymnasticsRochester Sentinel

Simone Biles 'keeping the door open' for Olympics return

Simone Biles is "keeping the door open" when it comes to her Olympics future. The 24-year-old Team USA gymnast decided to pull out of the individual all-around, vault, bars and floor finals at the Tokyo 2020 Olympics last week due to mental health issues and the twisties - which causes gymnasts to become disoriented mid-air.
Sportsshinemycrown.com

Simone Biles Wins Bronze in Triumphant Tokyo Return

TOKYO — Simone Biles has won a bronze medal in the Tokyo Olympics in the balance beam final. The athlete says she was surprised about winning a podium spot. “I wasn’t expecting to medal,” Biles said per The New York Times. “To have one more opportunity to be at the Olympics meant the world to me.”
Sportsboisestatepublicradio.org

Decorated Olympian Simone Biles Wins Bronze Medal In Tokyo Olympics

After withdrawing from the Olympic Games last week, Simone Biles took home a bronze medal during her balance beam routine. Here & Now‘s Jane Clayson talks with NPR’s Leila Fadel about Biles’ comeback in Tokyo, Japan. This article was originally published on WBUR.org. Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit...

Comments / 0

Community Policy