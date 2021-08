On Tuesday, the DC Council cast its second and final vote on legislation that allocates funding for the fiscal year (FY) 2022-2025 budget and revised FY 2021 budget, preserving the transformative investments they gave preliminary approval to last month and adding several new investments that promote equity. The final vote on the Budget Support Act (BSA), the legislation with policy changes that implement the budget, will occur on August 10th. While the DC Council has made important investments already, DCFPI calls on Councilmembers to make additional changes in the upcoming BSA vote to ensure a just recovery for all residents.