Stocks

Alibaba Falls On Revenue Miss, Active Users Growth Slows

investing.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleInvesting.com – Alibaba ADR (NYSE:BABA) was trading weaker in Tuesday’s premarket as the Chinese internet giant’s first-quarter revenue came below expectations and user growth slowed. Revenue in the June quarter was RMB205.74 billion ($31.86 billion), an increase of 34% year-over-year and below the analysts’ expectation of RMB209.16 billion. But for...

www.investing.com

