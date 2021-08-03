Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Missouri State

Four Killed in Cass County Crash

By Randy Kirby
Posted by 
KIX 105.7
KIX 105.7
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Four people died in a two-vehicle crash that occurred Monday morning in Cass County. According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, a southbound 2000 Peterbilt, driven by 59-year-old Everett E. Ashley of Lowry City, was on Missouri 7 at Route Z at 10:30 a.m., when it traveled down an embankment and into the northbound lanes of Missouri 7 in Garden City.

kxkx.com

Comments / 0

KIX 105.7

KIX 105.7

Sedalia, MO
3K+
Followers
3K+
Post
743K+
Views
ABOUT

105.7 KIX plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Sedalia, Missouri. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Garden City, MO
Accidents
Local
Missouri Accidents
City
Lowry City, MO
State
Missouri State
Local
Missouri Crime & Safety
Cass County, MO
Crime & Safety
County
Cass County, MO
City
Garden City, MO
Missouri State
Missouri Cars
Garden City, MO
Crime & Safety
Cass County, MO
Accidents
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ashley
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Kansas Highway Patrol#Junction City#Accident#Peterbilt#Cass County Deputies
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Nissan
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Cars
Related
Missouri StatePosted by
KIX 105.7

Orrick Man Dies in Jackson County Three-Vehicle Crash

An Orrick man died in a three-vehicle accident that occurred Thursday morning in Jackson County. According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, a southbound 2008 Chevrolet, had stopped in the road on Highway I-49 at Exit 180 in Grandview around 7 a.m.. A southbound 2012 GMC van, driven by 21-year-old Diego Hernandez-Vaca of Kansas City, Kan., stopped behind the Chevy. That's when a southbound 2005 Honda, driven by 32-year-old Jason R. Florez of Blue Springs, struck the rear of the van, which, struck the pedestrians and the Chevy.
Missouri StatePosted by
KIX 105.7

Columbia Man Injured When Concrete Mixer Overturns

A Columbia man was injured Thursday morning when the concrete truck he was driving overturned in Boone County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports that a 2016 Western Star Concrete Mixer, driven by 51-year-old Hartley S. Wright of Columbia, was southbound on US 63, south of Route H at 10:35 a.m., when the vehicle traveled off the left side of the roadway. The driver overcorrected, causing the truck to overturn and strike a guardrail. The truck came to rest on its driver side, facing south.
Missouri StatePosted by
KIX 105.7

Warsaw Man Injured in Motorcycle Accident

A Warsaw man was injured in a motorcycle accident that occurred Tuesday evening in Benton County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports that a southbound 1982 Honda CM450, driven by 34-year-old Brian L. Birdsong of Warsaw, was on Missouri Route MM at Quail Ridge Road at 6:30 p.m., when he ran off the right side of the road and overturned, ejecting the driver.
Sedalia, MOPosted by
KIX 105.7

Sedalia Police Reports For August 6, 2021

This article is compiled from the Sedalia Police Department reports. Between July 26th and July 31st, there were a total of seven thefts from motor vehicles reported to the Sedalia Police Department from the same geographical area in the east side of Sedalia. The total estimated theft from the vehicles was over $1,200. On August 1st, there was a residential burglary reported in the 1000 block of East 6th Street where an additional $1,000 in property was stolen. The burglary occurred within the same time frame as the thefts from vehicles. The Criminal Investigations Bureau was able to compile corroborating evidence from these cases, and other related cases, to show that the same suspect was involved in all of the aforementioned incidents. On August 5th, Patrol Officers were able to locate and arrest Johnnie L. Stuart III, 32, of Sedalia. Stuart was transported to the Pettis County Jail, where he was placed on a 24 hour hold pending charges of felony Burglary in the 2nd Degree, two counts of felony stealing, and Property Damage in the 2nd Degree.
Pettis County, MOPosted by
KIX 105.7

Pettis County Sheriff’s Reports for August 5, 2021

This is a compilation of reports released by the Pettis County Sheriff's Office:. On Wednesday, 39-year-old Amber Smith of Sedalia reported to the Pettis County Sheriff's Office that someone entered her residence and stolen her mother's medication. On Aug. 3, Pettis County Deputies took a property damage report at 1405...
Kansas StatePosted by
KIX 105.7

Kansas Man Drowns at Shady Gators

A Kansas man drowned at Shady Gators Saturday night. According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, 20-year-old Cornelius Anderson of Elwood, Kansas, was seen entering the water by contracted security around 11:30 p.m. July 31 at Shady Gators Bar & Grill at the 7 ½ mile marker of the main channel at Lake of the Ozarks.
Missouri StatePosted by
KIX 105.7

Smithton Woman Injured When Jeep Overturns

A Smithton woman was injured in a one-vehicle accident that occurred early Monday morning in Johnson County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports that an eastbound 1993 Jeep, driven by 21-year-old Annamarie K. Ray of Smithton, was on Missouri 2, two-tenths of a mile west of SW 751 at 3:04 a.m., when the vehicle traveled off the right side of the roadway and overturned, coming to rest in a cornfield.
Missouri StatePosted by
KIX 105.7

Sedalia Woman Injured in JoCo Rollover

A Sedalia woman was injured in a one-vehicle accident that occurred Monday afternoon in Johnson County. According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, 20-year-old Emmalee P. Smoot of Sedalia, was the driver of a northbound 2017 Chevy Cruze on Business 13 at County Road NE 375th, at 4:45 p.m., when she suffered a medical emergency and lost control of her car, which crossed the center of the roadway and ran off the left side, striking a culvert. The Chevy then crossed County Road 375 and overturned.
Missouri StatePosted by
KIX 105.7

Three Injured in Pettis County Crash

Three people were injured in a one-vehicle accident that occurred Saturday afternoon in Pettis County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports that a northbound 2003 Acura TLX, driven by 30-year-old Tiffany N. Moore of Sedalia, was on Route M, north of Route KK at 4:48 p.m., when the driver attempted to avoid an object in the roadway, causing the vehicle to travel off the right side of the road, sliding in the wet grass. The vehicle struck a bridge and continued skidding north. The vehicle then struck a tree and came to rest facing east.
Concordia, MOPosted by
KIX 105.7

Suspect From Concordia Found Hiding Under Car

Early Saturday morning, Sedalia Police initiated a traffic stop on a vehicle for a moving violation. At the time of the stop, the male driver fled from the vehicle on foot. A female occupant remained in the vehicle. The male subject was located as short distance away hiding under a...
Missouri StatePosted by
KIX 105.7

YouTuber Takes On Mysterious Unsolved Missouri Murder Case

I'm an armchair detective. I think we pretty much know this. It's not a major hobby of mine or anything, but I do like to try to solve the mysteries as they go. I found a YouTube channel called That Chapter that takes on various unsolved crimes and explores the different theories. There was one case where our host found a very mysterious Missouri case that remains unsolved to this day.
Sedalia, MOPosted by
KIX 105.7

Burglary Suspect Arrested On Multiple Charges

On Saturday, July 31 at 10:32 a.m., Sedalia Police responded to the 300 block of North Grand for a domestic disturbance. The suspect, 27-year-old Erick C. Eakin, was located nearby and placed under arrest. Eakin was transported to the Pettis County Jail and placed on a 24-hour hold, pending the...
Pettis County, MOPosted by
KIX 105.7

Wrong Way Driver Arrested for DWI

On Monday, July 26 at 4:53 a.m., the Pettis County Sheriff's Office received several 911 calls concerning a wrong-way driver on Highway 65 who was northbound in the southbound lanes. Pettis County Deputies, along with the K9 Unit, responded to the area to locate the driver. Deputies were able to...
Sedalia, MOPosted by
KIX 105.7

Sedalia Police Reports for July 29th, 2021

This article is compiled from the Sedalia Police Department reports. Early Thursday morning, Officers were dispatched to the 600 block of South Barrett Avenue in reference to a domestic disturbance. After the investigation, both the male and female subjects were arrested. Joshua L. Hilton, 33, of Sedalia, was arrested for Domestic Assault in the 4th Degree. Angie M. Steeves, 40, of Sedalia, was arrested for Domestic Assault in the 2nd Degree. Both Hilton and Steeves were transported to the Pettis County Jail to be held on a 24 hour hold while charges are sought.
Sedalia, MOPosted by
KIX 105.7

Stolen Debit Card Lands Man In Jail

On Wednesday evening, Sedalia Police responded to the Sedalia Crossing, 3040 West Broadway Boulevard, in reference to harassment. During the investigation, it was discovered that a male subject took a female's debit card and withdrew $400 in cash from an ATM without the owner's permission. Kyle N. Richards, 36, was...

Comments / 0

Community Policy