SEOUL, South Korea, Aug. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- AirCUVE, the global leading network security company, unveiled an intelligent two-factor Authentication Solution, V-FRONT, which is Easy and Powerful Login solution. In COVID-19 Work-From-Home environment, corporate network protection becomes crucial part. To protect the corporate system, a powerful 2FA authentication is the first step. AirCUVE "V-FRONT" is an essential platform provided in simple and intelligent way. It provides a compact management UI and dynamic login tokens, biometric fingerprint, Yubikey, QR, PUSH, SMS/email/mobile OTP. It will provide Passwordless authentication aiming at zero trust security, which give users "Easy Login" and give administrator "Powerful Manage" as well. "V-FRONT" will satisfy customer needs of "Secured Work-From-Home with Easy & Powerful 2FA login".