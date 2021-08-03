Shirley Parker Is Central Bank’s Unsung Hero For July

This month's Unsung Hero has done a lot for a lot of people. She's making a huge impact from far away. Shirley Parker actually lives in Texas. But she does a lot of great stuff for people with the Red Cross. She does Christmas giveaways, produce giveaways, and helps out fire victims. She goes out to the scenes to get the services to people who need it and who have lost everything, whether they need a pastor or a psychologist or just a set of warm clothes. Here's what her nominator, Brandi Dwire, had to say.