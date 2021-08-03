Cancel
Biles Wins Bronze in Olympics Return

albuquerqueexpress.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAmerican gymnast Simone Biles won her seventh career Olympic medal Tuesday, earning bronze on the balance beam in a return to competition after having to withdraw from earlier events. Biles wore a huge smile after landing a double pike dismount at the end of her routine. Her withdrawal from the...

GymnasticsNewsweek

How Much Money Has Simone Biles Lost After Pulling Out of Olympics Finals?

Simone Biles has forfeited at least two opportunities for a medal, after withdrawing from two gymnastics finals at the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games, citing mental health concerns. Four-time Olympic gold medalist Biles, 24, has received an outpouring of support from fellow athletes, celebrities, and the public following announcements that she had pulled out of Tuesday's women's team final and Thursday's all-round final.
SportsPosted by
Primetimer

NBC's Olympics coverage cared so much about Simone Biles, it failed to promote American track stars Sydney McLaughlin, Athing Mu and Dalilah Muhammad

"Why hasn’t NBC made more of these extraordinary athletes—not just on the day of their events, but over the course of the entire Tokyo Games?" asks Justin Peters. "By all rights, McLaughlin, Muhammad, and 800-meter gold medalist Athing Mu, who also won gold for the U.S. in her event on Tuesday night—the first time an American woman had done so since 1968—would have made for excellent breakout stars of the Tokyo Games. All three are telegenic, diverse, and extremely talented within their events, which exist as part of a sport that is one of the marquee sports at every Summer Games. And yet, as far as NBC has been concerned, the three American track stars and many of their cohort have been but momentary diversions from the real story of the Games: Whatever Simone Biles is or is not doing at any given moment. Biles is a transcendent star and her emotional journey has been the story of the Tokyo Olympics. But the American track stars who excelled on Tuesday also had credible claims for their stories to also be the stories of the Games. Instead, they have labored in relative obscurity as NBC has focused much of its coverage on swimming, gymnastics, and swimming and gymnastics. The disparity between the quality of the track athletes’ performances in Tokyo and the quality of the television coverage that they’ve received this year has been frustrating and confusing. If the Olympics are, as I’ve suggested before, primarily a television show, then why does NBC have such consistent trouble turning American track stars into main characters?"
Sports1069morefm.com

Olympics Highlights: Could China Win More Medals Than Us?

After Day 12 of the Olympics, the U.S. was still leading in overall medals. But China was in a close second, and still leading in golds. American wrestler Tamyra Mensah-Stock won gold in women’s freestyle yesterday. And we picked up several medals in track-and-field, including a gold by 19-year-old Athing...
SportsArkansas Online

Beaming Biles: Distorted Games ends with bronze

TOKYO -- Simone Biles isn't going home with a fistful of gold medals. A mental block -- one brought on by exhaustion or stress or something the American gymnastics star still can't quite grasp -- that forced her to pull out of four Olympic finals saw to that. Yet standing...
NFLqueensjewishlink.com

A Biles Moment

Sports has come a long way. Athletes are no longer seen as these specimens of infallible physical perfection. Gone are the days of Michael Jordan scoring 38 points in the NBA Finals with the flu, or Kerri Strug attempting the vault in the 1996 Olympics and earning a gold medal, or Curt Schilling pitching Game 6 of the 2004 American League Championship Series on a torn tendon in his ankle. Athletes are now seen as they always should have been: human.
Sportswfxb.com

Tokyo Olympics: Simone Biles Wins Bronze, Reveals Her Aunt ‘Unexpectedly’ Died

Team USA currently has 25 gold, 31 silver and 23 bronze for a total of 79 medals in the Tokyo Olympics. Gymnast Simone Biles stepped back out on the floor yesterday to earn a bronze medal on the balance beam after missing most of the olympics and pulling out of the vault, uneven bars and floor exercises as well as the all-around and team competitions due to mental health concerns. With that bronze, Biles earned her seventh career olympic medal and is now tied with Shannon Miller for the most by an American in gymnastics.
SportsKCBD

Wayland Baptist alum wins Olympic gold

Take a look at the facility that helped Simone Biles to overcome the 'twisties' condition that forced her to pull out of gymnastic events. USA weightlifting chief on transgender competitor: 'inclusive moment'. Updated: Aug. 2, 2021 at 10:31 AM CDT. |. The head of USA weightlifting Phil Andrews speaks on...
SportsSporting News

Projecting the Olympic futures of Simone Biles, Katie Ledecky and Team USA's next big stars for 2024

Simone Biles and Katie Ledecky broke out at the 2016 Rio Olympics. The two star Americans solidified themselves as the best in their respective sports, each taking home four gold medals and setting the stage for a several years of dominance in international competition. Biles came into the 2021 Tokyo Olympics with 25 world championship medals — 19 gold — that was the most all-time among gymnasts, while Ledecky's 20 gold medals between the Olympics and world championships were the most of any women's swimmer in history.

