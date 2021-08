Joerg Ruetschi Brings Operational Excellence to Accelerate Growth Across Both Chartiq and Finsemble Product Lines. Cosaic, a fast-growing fintech company that provides workflow solutions for the finance industry, has announced the appointment of Joerg Ruetschi as Chief Operating Officer. Based out of Cosaic’s London headquarters, Ruetschi has over 20 years of experience building, scaling, and transforming businesses at the intersection of technology and finance. The appointment accelerates Cosaic into its next growth stage, with a particular focus on Finsemble, the desktop interoperability platform.