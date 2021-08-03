Biden tries to stem the alarming flow of minority voters away from Democrats ahead of midterm elections

As the COVID crisis sickened or killed millions of Americans, it also pushed many of the most vulnerable citizens out of work and into economic desperation. Renters who saw their jobs disappear or hours cut have faced eviction and the health consequences of becoming homeless during a pandemic. After much debate, and what some activists see as foot dragging, the Biden administration finally extended the eviction moratorium this week, meaning that more Americans will be able to stay in their homes. One of the people responsible for turning up the heat on the eviction issue is Julián Castro. He’s the former mayor of San Antonio, the former housing and urban development secretary, and a 2020 presidential candidate. He’s now the host of the Our America podcast. On Friday’s episode of A Word, I spoke with Castro about the eviction crisis and why progressives are demanding stronger presidential action on issues like housing and voting rights. Our conversation has been edited and condensed for clarity.