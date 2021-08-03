Cancel
Fulton, MO

Kenneth Wayne Dillon

Fulton Sun
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleKenneth Wayne Dillon, 76, of Fulton, formerly of Portland, was called to his heavenly home on Saturday, July 31, 2021, while a patient at SSM Lake St. Louis. He was born in St. Charles, Missouri on July 5, 1945, to the late Leslie Dillon and the late Katherine (Lewis) Dillon. On July 24, 1965, Ken was united in marriage to Patsy Ann (Oberle) Dillon, who survives his passing. Ken was elected to serve as Callaway County Recorder in 1994. He held this position until his retirement in 2010. His knowledge of the history of his family and Callaway County was extensive, and a gift he was happy to share with others. Prior to becoming Recorder, Ken worked as an agent for Farmer's Insurance. He was a lifelong farmer until his health declined. Active in his community, Ken was a member of Lion's Club, Optimists, Masons, and Missouri Recorders Association where he had served as President. He was a man of faith and member of Hams Prairie Christian Church. Ken was an avid sports fan who especially enjoyed watching the St. Louis Cardinals. His other hobbies included hunting, bowling, and golfing with friends. Ken will be lovingly remembered by his wife of 56 years, Patsy; daughters, Charlene "Charlie" Neal (Mark) and Malissa Pistel (Curt) of Fulton; brother, Dennis Dillon (Gail) of St. Charles; sisters, Kathy McCarty of Portland, Jean Uelk (Rick) of St. Peters, and Sharie Wimmer (Daniel) of Portland; brother-in-law, Jim Albert of St. Charles; mother-in-law, Daisy Oberle; grandchildren, Chelsey Neal Peeper (Eric), Madison Neal Peeper (Andy), and Jeremy Wayne Pistel; great-grandchildren, Ryker and Kolton Peeper; and several nieces and nephews. In addition to his parents, Ken was preceded in death by sisters, Brenda Gail Dillon and Joan Albert; and brother-in-law, Marshall McCarty. Funeral services will be held at 12:00 p.m. on Friday, August 6, 2021, at Hams Prairie Christian Church with Reverend Cody Allen officiating. Friends will be received from 10:00 a.m. until the time of service at the church. Interment will be in Steedman Cemetery. Memorial donations are suggested to Callaway County Senior Center or Alzheimer's Association, c/o Maupin Funeral Home, 301 Douglas Boulevard, Fulton, MO 65251. Condolences may be left for the family at www.maupinfuneralhome.com.

