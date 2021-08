The Zens Magnetic + Watch Wireless Charger can power three things at once. Charge your iPhone 12, AirPods, and Apple Watch all at the same time. The more things that need charging the more difficult it can be to make sure that they're all charged when we need them. That's where the Zens Magnetic + Watch Wireless Charger comes in — because it can wirelessly charge an iPhone 12, AirPods, and an Apple Watch all at the same time.