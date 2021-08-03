Cancel
ConocoPhillips Posts Highest Profit Since 2018

By Bloomberg
rigzone.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the article(Bloomberg) -- ConocoPhillips beat estimates as rising commodity prices led America’s biggest independent oil producer to the highest profit in nearly three years. Conoco posted adjusted earnings of $1.27 a share in the second quarter, compared with the $1.13 estimate in a Bloomberg survey of analysts. The stock rose 1.9% in pre-market trading.

