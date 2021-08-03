ConocoPhillips Posts Highest Profit Since 2018

SINGAPORE, Aug 3 (Reuters) - Asian refining margins for jet fuel rose on Tuesday, surging to their strongest level in more than 16 months, riding on improved airline capacity in some markets and expectations that wider vaccinations would help boost aviation demand in coming months. Refining profit margins, or cracks, for jet fuel in Singapore rose 3 cents to $6.75 per barrel over Dubai crude during Asian trading hours, a level last seen in March 2020. Scheduled capacity for global airlines in July was up 18.5% from June, thanks to "significant recovery in some, but not all, markets," aviation data firm OAG said in a statement. "Looking forward, August capacity is currently expected to be 5% up on July, although as we have seen repeatedly, capacity continues to be revised downwards by airlines at short notice." China's flight capacity in the week to Monday was 9.7% lower compared with last week, but seat capacity in Japan and India this week climbed 11.6% and 6.7% respectively, OAG data showed. Despite persistent border restrictions, the Asian jet fuel market is bolstered by steady arbitrage demand from the U.S. and Europe, trade sources said. Britain reopened its borders to large parts of the world on Monday, scrapping quarantine for fully vaccinated arrivals from the European Union, excluding France, and the United States. Cash discounts for jet fuel JET-SIN-DIF widened by a cent to 20 cents per barrel to Singapore quotes on Tuesday. TENDERS - Sri Lanka's Ceylon Petroleum Corp (Ceypetco) is seeking gasoil cargoes for delivery into Colombo over the eight months between November and June 2022. ISSUER GRADE: VOLUME: DATE: CLOSE (VALID) DELIVERY *Sri BUY: 500ppm 280KB x 5 Nov. 1, Aug. 31 (90 Single berth - SPM Lanka/Ceype gasoil 2021-June 30, days) Muthurajawela tco 2022 *Sri BUY: 500ppm 280KB x 5 Nov. 1, Aug. 31 (90 Dual berth - Dolphin Lanka/Ceype gasoil 2021-June 30, days) Tanker Berth and SPM tco 2022 Muthurajawela SINGAPORE CASH DEALS - No gasoil deals, no jet fuel trades OTHER NEWS - Oil rose on Tuesday on expectation of a continuous decline in U.S. oil inventories, recouping some losses from the previous session due to lingering concerns over rising cases of the Delta coronavirus variant. ASSESSMENTS MID-DISTILLATES CASH ($/T) ASIA CLOSE Change % Change Prev Close RIC Spot Gas Oil 0.5% 76.99 -1.19 -1.52 78.18 GO-SIN GO 0.5 Diff -2.31 0.01 -0.43 -2.32 GO-SIN-DIF Spot Gas Oil 0.25% 77.09 -1.19 -1.52 78.28 GO25-SIN GO 0.25 Diff -2.21 0.01 -0.45 -2.22 GO25-SIN-DIF Spot Gas Oil 0.05% 77.29 -1.2 -1.53 78.49 GO005-SIN GO 0.05 Diff -2.01 0 0.00 -2.01 GO005-SIN-DIF Spot Gas Oil 0.001% 79.28 -1.2 -1.49 80.48 GO10-SIN GO 0.001 Diff -0.01 0.01 -50.00 -0.02 GO10-SIN-DIF Spot Jet/Kero 76.86 -1.47 -1.88 78.33 JET-SIN Jet/Kero Diff -0.2 -0.01 5.26 -0.19 JET-SIN-DIF For a list of derivatives prices, including margins, please double click the RICs below. Brent M1 Gasoil M1 Gasoil M1/M2 Gasoil M2 Regrade M1 Regrade M2 Jet M1 Jet M1/M2 Jet M2 Gasoil 500ppm-Dubai Cracks M1 Gasoil 500ppm-Dubai Cracks M2 Jet Cracks M1 Jet Cracks M2 East-West M1 East-West M2 LGO M1 LGO M1/M2 LGO M2 Crack LGO-Brent M1 Crack LGO-Brent M2 (Reporting by Koustav Samanta; Editing by Shailesh Kuber)