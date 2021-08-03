Margaret Alma Trokey, 93, of Fulton, passed away on Friday, July 30, 2021, at Fulton Manor. She was born in Potosi, Missouri on January 9, 1928, the daughter of the late Harrison Allen and the late Effie Mae (Huitt) Allen. On November 29, 1947, Margaret was united in marriage to Eddie Trokey, he preceded her in death October 23, 2005. Growing up in Potosi, Missouri, Margaret had the nickname of "Frisky" that was given to her by her brother-in-law. After she and Eddie married, they lived in Potosi, St. Louis and Hillsboro, Missouri and she was a homemaker while her children were small and enjoyed taking care of them and her home. She later enjoyed all those she met as a grocery clerk in Otto, Missouri, where she retired. After retirement, she and Eddie moved to Fulton and were members of St. Peter Catholic Church. She was the happiest when she was cooking for her family and enjoyed being with and spoiling her grandchildren and great-grandchildren, attending many of their sporting, music, and school events. Margaret and Eddie enjoyed their vegetable and flower garden and canning and making pickles and salsa; as well as enjoying Eddie's horses and mules. Margaret will be sadly missed and lovingly remembered by her son, Daniel Trokey (Carol) of Fulton; daughter, Carol Warren (Glenn) of Joelton, Tn; five grandchildren, Glenn Warren II (Justyna), Chris Warren (Joy), Sarah Ingstad (Chris), Rachel Sanderson (Jake), and Claire Trokey; she will be tenderly remembered by her nine great-grandchildren, Emma, Micah, Daniel, Samuel, Matthew, Calvin, Laurel, Andrew, and Iris; and sadly missed by her sister-in-law, Mert Pashia and many nieces and nephews. In addition to her parents and husband, Margaret was preceded in death by her brothers, Ralph, Russell, Ken, and Ben Allen, sisters, Blanche Jarvis and Mae Burbank. Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, August 7, 2021, at St. Peter Catholic Church in Fulton with Father Joseph Abah officiating. The family will receive friends from 9:00 a.m. until the time of Mass at St. Peter Catholic Church. Interment will be in Hillcrest Cemetery. Memorial donations are suggested to St. Peter Catholic Church, c/o Maupin Funeral Home, 301 Douglas Boulevard, Fulton, MO 65251. Condolences may be left for the family at maupinfuneralhome.com.