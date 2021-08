An attack on an oil tanker off the coast of Oman killed two crew members Thursday night, according to the ship’s management company, Zodiac Maritime. “With profound sadness, we understand the incident onboard the M/T Mercer Street on July 29, 2021, has resulted in the deaths of two crew members onboard: a Romanian national and a UK national. We are not aware of harm to any other personnel,” Zodiac said in a statement posted on its Twitter account.