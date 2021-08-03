Cancel
Fulton, MO

Forrest R. "Dutch" Bartley

Fulton Sun
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleForrest R. "Dutch" Bartley, 87, of Mokane, passed away on Saturday, July 31, 2021. He was born in rural Fulton, Missouri on March 13, 1934, to the late Paris Bartley and the late Marie (Brooks) Bartley. Dutch was a proud member of the United States Army who served in Germany. For many years, he worked as a machinist for Danuser Machine Company. Dutch had a love for the land and nature. He farmed for many years and enjoyed hunting and fishing. A talented wood carver and gifted gardener, Dutch was pleased to be able to share his wares with friends and neighbors. He was a member of Hams Prairie Christian Church. Dutch will be lovingly remembered by sister, Marilyn "Kay" Humphrey (John) of Mokane; and nieces and nephews, Kenneth Bartley (Diane), Noland Bartley (Tammy), Roland Bartley (Tina), Donna Eames (Jerry), Pat Bartley (Marilyn), and Darren Humphrey. In addition to his parents, Dutch was preceded in death by brothers, Monroe Bartley and his wife Mary Ruth, Donald Bartley and his wife Melba; and sisters, Carolyn Lehman and her husband Harold, and infant sister, Janice Sue Bartley. Funeral services will be held at 1:00 p.m. on Wednesday, August 4, 2021, at Maupin Funeral Home in Fulton with Pastor Bruce Williamson officiating. Friends will be received from 11:00 a.m. until the time of service at the funeral home. Interment with Military Honors will be in Hams Prairie Cemetery. Memorial donations are suggested to Hams Prairie Cemetery or St. Jude Children's Hospital, c/o Maupin Funeral Home, 301 Douglas Boulevard, Fulton, MO 65251. Condolences may be left for the family at www.maupinfuneralhome.com.

www.fultonsun.com

