Estrich: ‘Twisties’ can happen to anyone

By Susan Estrich Published:
Columbian
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLast week, Simone Biles shocked the world by withdrawing from the first week of Olympic competition because the “mental” wasn’t there. To a curious but largely supportive public, other gymnasts tried to explain the “mental” part of gymnastics and the dangers of jumping when that part is off. When you...

What's happening inside Simone Biles' brain when the 'twisties' set in?

American gymnast Simone Biles withdrew from several Olympic events this week, including the latest withdrawal from the vault and uneven bars finals, after experiencing a case of "the twisties" — what gymnasts describe as losing control of their body mid-trick and losing sense of where they are in the air. The sensation is not only disorienting, it's dangerous and can lead to serious injury.
SportsPosted by
SELF

Watch Simone Biles Show How Dangerous the 'Twisties' Really Can Be

A few days after Simone Biles’s surprising withdrawal from the women’s gymnastics team competition during the Tokyo Olympics, the 24-year-old took to Instagram to share more details about what she’s experiencing—and why it would make competing dangerous. After her withdrawal, Biles told reporters in Tokyo that she had “the twisties,”...
GymnasticsPost-Bulletin

Huebner: Gymnasts can relate to Simone Biles' serious mental block, 'the twisties'

FARGO — American gymnast Simone Biles shocked the world when she abruptly pulled out of competition this week at the Olympics in Tokyo. My daughter Alex and I woke up at 5:30 a.m. Wednesday, July 27, feeling sleepy but pumped to watch live coverage of Simone and teammates Sunisa Lee, Jordan Chiles and Grace McCallum in team finals. Because of the time difference between the U.S. and Japan, the competition would be tape-delayed and shown in prime time later that day.
SportsJoplin Globe

Susan Estrich: Simone Biles highlights a reality for many

Last week, Simone Biles shocked the world by withdrawing from the first week of Olympic competition because the “mental” wasn’t there. To a curious but largely supportive public, other gymnasts tried to explain the mental part of gymnastics and the dangers of jumping when that part is off. When you...
Indianapolis, INthestatehousefile.com

Commentary: Maybe the ‘twisties’ and the ‘yips’ can help us wise up

Simone Biles is the greatest gymnast of all time. She had earned that rank before the Tokyo Olympics and solidified it this week by merely adding a single bronze medal to her war chest. She had been favored to win the all-around gold, but withdrew from the bulk of her scheduled events, and for a historically unacceptable reason. So, how did these Olympics make her greater than she already was? By overcoming the “twisties” in time to win that bronze medal on the beam.
CelebritiesPosted by
Distractify

Simone Biles and Her Many Siblings Had a Complicated Childhood

Nowadays, we can’t think of the Olympics without thinking about Simone Biles. She is one of the best gymnasts to ever compete in the international games, and many of us can’t stop watching her record-breaking routines. So of course, we can’t help but wonder what her childhood was like. Did she grow up with siblings?
GymnasticsNewsweek

How Much Money Has Simone Biles Lost After Pulling Out of Olympics Finals?

Simone Biles has forfeited at least two opportunities for a medal, after withdrawing from two gymnastics finals at the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games, citing mental health concerns. Four-time Olympic gold medalist Biles, 24, has received an outpouring of support from fellow athletes, celebrities, and the public following announcements that she had pulled out of Tuesday's women's team final and Thursday's all-round final.
NFLPosted by
Parade

Meet the Man Simone Biles Flips For, Boyfriend Jonathan Owens—And See What He Said About Her Team Final Exit

So far, Simone Biles‘ experience at the 2020 Tokyo Summer Olympics hasn’t been completely ideal. After withdrawing from the finals of the women’s artistic gymnastics team finals on Tuesday and the all-around final on Wednesday, it’s still unclear if the four-time gold medalist (and arguably greatest gymnast of all time) will compete in the rest of her events, despite qualifying for all four individual medal events this week.
GymnasticsPosted by
POPSUGAR

Simone Biles Had a McKayla Maroney "Not Impressed" Moment at the Olympics — Did You Notice?

The bar is set extremely high for Simone Biles — she's well aware of that — so when she isn't pleased with herself, you'll know. You could see that Biles was disappointed in some of her performances during the July 25 Tokyo Olympics women's artistic gymnastics preliminary round. Though she qualified for every individual final, and the four-person squad is heading to the team final on July 27, she did have mistakes (note: she was not the only one).
SportsFort Worth Weekly

Olympic Dreams

In many ways, Americans obsess over the Olympics for the same reasons we cling to the idea of the American Dream. Their messages are strikingly similar –– that one can achieve greatness through hard work and dedication, that by using every part of oneself spiritually and physically, one can progress to a better place in life. With that similarity comes a matching consequence: that those who need help to face professional or psychological struggles in their pursuit of success are subsequently vilified for their perceived “weakness.”
SportsPosted by
Primetimer

NBC's Olympics coverage cared so much about Simone Biles, it failed to promote American track stars Sydney McLaughlin, Athing Mu and Dalilah Muhammad

"Why hasn’t NBC made more of these extraordinary athletes—not just on the day of their events, but over the course of the entire Tokyo Games?" asks Justin Peters. "By all rights, McLaughlin, Muhammad, and 800-meter gold medalist Athing Mu, who also won gold for the U.S. in her event on Tuesday night—the first time an American woman had done so since 1968—would have made for excellent breakout stars of the Tokyo Games. All three are telegenic, diverse, and extremely talented within their events, which exist as part of a sport that is one of the marquee sports at every Summer Games. And yet, as far as NBC has been concerned, the three American track stars and many of their cohort have been but momentary diversions from the real story of the Games: Whatever Simone Biles is or is not doing at any given moment. Biles is a transcendent star and her emotional journey has been the story of the Tokyo Olympics. But the American track stars who excelled on Tuesday also had credible claims for their stories to also be the stories of the Games. Instead, they have labored in relative obscurity as NBC has focused much of its coverage on swimming, gymnastics, and swimming and gymnastics. The disparity between the quality of the track athletes’ performances in Tokyo and the quality of the television coverage that they’ve received this year has been frustrating and confusing. If the Olympics are, as I’ve suggested before, primarily a television show, then why does NBC have such consistent trouble turning American track stars into main characters?"
GymnasticsSan Francisco Chronicle

Simone Biles' boyfriend says he sensed trouble before her Tokyo Olympics exit

Houston Texans safety Jonathan Owens said he was excited for his girlfriend, U.S. gymnast Simone Biles, to return to Houston on Thursday afternoon from the Tokyo Olympics. “I can’t wait to see her,” Owens said. “It’s the longest we’ve been apart. I was so proud of her. I’m just so happy for her that she went out with a medal.”

