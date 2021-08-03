Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Cancer

Smokers told it’s never too late to quit

By CARLA K. JOHNSON, Associated Press Published:
Columbian
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWhen cancer patients stop smoking, they heal faster, experience fewer side effects from treatment and lower their chances of tumors returning. Now, top cancer hospitals are helping patients quit as evidence mounts that it’s never too late. The newest research shows lung cancer patients who stopped smoking gained nearly two...

www.columbian.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Quit Smoking#Lung Cancer#Cancer Treatment#Cancer Research#Quitting Smoking#Smokers#Russian#National Cancer Institute#Stanford Cancer Institute
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Diseases & Treatments
NewsBreak
Cancer
NewsBreak
Tumors
Related
Public HealthSlate

“I Never Quit Masking”

Knowing when, or when not, to wear a mask has involved a series of perplexing risk calculations since the lifting of mandates for vaccinated people earlier this spring. New mask guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention released on Tuesday clarified the situation for people living in areas with high COVID-19 transmission rates by recommending they start masking indoors regardless of vaccination status. The CDC also shifted its mask guidance for schools, saying that kids and staff should mask up as well.
Cancerhealthing.ca

Big impact for lung cancer patients who butt out

People who quit smoking after being diagnosed with lung cancer live almost two years longer than those who don’t, according to a new study that shows it’s never too late to kick the habit. The research, published in the Annals of Internal Medicine, found that patients who tossed the tobacco...
CancerNature.com

Cause of death in patients with newly diagnosed chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL) stratified by the CLL-International Prognostic Index

Chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL) is an indolent B-cell lymphoproliferative disorder that is considered incurable [1]. The clinical presentation of CLL is heterogeneous and the rate of progression is variable. Many patients have an indolent disease course and can be observed for years, while a subset of patients experience rapid disease progression with symptoms and/or bone marrow failure requiring treatment. A recent advance in risk stratification has been the CLL-International Prognostic Index (CLL-IPI), which integrates major clinical and molecular prognostic factors into a single risk score. Specifically, CLL-IPI uses age, Binet or Rai stage, beta-2 microglobulin, immunoglobulin heavy-chain gene variable region (IGHV) mutation status, and TP53 disruption status (17p deletion or somatic TP53 mutation) to stratify patients with newly diagnosed CLL into four risk groups with distinct prognosis [2]. Subsequent studies have shown that CLL-IPI can predict time to first treatment (TTFT) and overall survival (OS) in newly diagnosed CLL [2,3,4,5]. Although CLL primarily affects older adults in whom comorbidities can be competing causes of mortality, we previously showed that CLL progression and CLL-related complications (including infections and second malignancies) were the leading causes of death in patients with newly diagnosed CLL, regardless of age and comorbidities [6]. In this study, we sought to investigate if the causes of death in patients with newly diagnosed CLL would differ according to the CLL-IPI risk group.
Diseases & TreatmentsPosted by
EatThis

Sure Signs You've Had a "Small Heart Attack"

Last week, fans of good TV were shocked by news that Bob Odenkirk had collapsed on the set of Better Call Saul. After several nervous hours, the actor thanked well-wishers and his doctors, saying he had suffered a "small heart attack" and was on the mend. Unfortunately, in the U.S., someone has a heart attack every 40 seconds, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. But they aren't always dramatic. In some cases, you may not even realize you had one. These are some sure signs you've had a "small" or "mild" heart attack. Read on—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You Have "Long" COVID and May Not Even Know It.
CancerPosted by
EatThis

This Blood Type Can Mean You're at Risk of Cancer

It is not known what causes stomach cancer but your blood type may offer a clue; people with a certain type may be more likely to get it. So what is stomach cancer? "Stomach cancer is an abnormal growth of cells that begins in the stomach," reports the Mayo Clinic. "Stomach cancer, also known as gastric cancer, can affect any part of the stomach. In most of the world, stomach cancers form in the main part of the stomach (stomach body). But in the United States, stomach cancer is more likely to affect the area where the long tube (esophagus) that carries food you swallow meets the stomach. This area is called the gastroesophageal junction." Read on to see which blood type is most commonly associated with stomach cancer, and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You Have "Long" COVID and May Not Even Know It.
CancerPosted by
Knowridge Science Report

This four-drug combo may stop spread of cancer

In a new study published in eLife, researchers found that low doses of a four-drug combination may help prevent the spread of cancer without triggering drug resistance or recurrence. The findings suggest a new approach to preventing cancer metastasis in patients by simultaneously targeting multiple pathways within a metastasis-promoting network.
CancerPosted by
EatThis

Sure Signs You Have Lung Cancer, Says CDC

When Dustin Diamond died of lung cancer at age 44, it was shock—because he was so young, but also because it happened so fast. "Different people have different symptoms for lung cancer," says the CDC. "Some people have symptoms related to the lungs. Some people whose lung cancer has spread to other parts of the body (metastasized) have symptoms specific to that part of the body. Some people just have general symptoms of not feeling well. Most people with lung cancer don't have symptoms until the cancer is advanced. Lung cancer symptoms may include" the following. Read on—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You Have "Long" COVID and May Not Even Know It.
CancerPosted by
EatThis

Signs You're Getting One of the "Most Painful" Cancers

Pancreatic cancer is one of the most feared forms of cancer—not only is it one of the deadliest, but it's also one of the most painful. "Pancreatic cancer remains one of the most painful malignancies," wrote the authors of a study in the World Journal of Gastrointestinal Oncology. That's because, lacking a routine screening test, pancreatic cancer is usually diagnosed after it's advanced, having spread to the abdomen or bones, or pressing against other organs or the spine. The best hope is early detection, to catch the cancer before it's spread outside the pancreas if at all possible. Here are some of the early signs of pancreatic cancer. Read on to find out more, and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You Have "Long" COVID and May Not Even Know It.
Diseases & TreatmentsPosted by
EatThis

Sure Signs You May Be Developing Heart Disease, Doctors Say

We all know the classic symptom of heart disease—chest pain. But a serious disorder like heart trouble can also show up with symptoms that are unusual, slight, or ambiguous. These are seven sneaky signs of heart disease that experts say should have you on red alert, including precisely what kind of chest discomfort you should look out for. Read on—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You Have "Long" COVID and May Not Even Know It.
Cancernews4sanantonio.com

Lung Cancer Awareness Month: Experts remind you to get regular screenings

SAN ANTONIO - August is lung cancer awareness month and with the COVID-19 overshadowing other important health awareness topics, health experts want to remind you not to delay regular screenings. Early detection and treatment of lung cancer may result in a better chance of survival . More men and women...
Cleveland, OHclevelandclinic.org

Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer Behaves Surprisingly Differently in Never-Smokers

Non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) — traditionally regarded as a disease of smokers — displays some key differences in patients who have never smoked, according to newly published data. Specifically, although never-smokers have better survival in stage I NSCLC than ever-smokers, they have more rapid disease recurrence and higher mortality in more advanced stages. Additionally, never-smoker NSCLC patients are more likely than their ever-smoker counterparts to be women, have disease in the lower lobe and have adenocarcinoma as the histopathologic subtype.
Fitnesshealthday.com

Back Pain and Smoking

A construction worker might blame his jackhammer for his sore back. An office worker might chalk up the ache to an uncomfortable chair. Fair enough. But if either person happens to be a smoker, there just might be a different explanation for his or her pain. In recent years, researchers...

Comments / 0

Community Policy