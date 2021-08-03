Cancel
Vancouver, WA

Letter: Support Perez for city council

By Tim Leavitt, Vancouver Published:
Columbian
 4 days ago

Having served our fine city for over 15 years, I’ve dealt with a fair share of individuals in elected office. In the coming election for Vancouver City Council, Diana Perez is an excellent choice for our community. She has a demonstrated record of successful leadership and will support our small-business owners, their employees and essential workers. She will get the job done. Diana has a proven record of successful leadership and has shown herself to be a thoughtful steward of our tax dollars. I’ve seen her great work firsthand and am confident she’ll be an excellent addition to the council.

www.columbian.com

Comments / 0

