Letter: Support Perez for city council

Having served our fine city for over 15 years, I’ve dealt with a fair share of individuals in elected office. In the coming election for Vancouver City Council, Diana Perez is an excellent choice for our community. She has a demonstrated record of successful leadership and will support our small-business owners, their employees and essential workers. She will get the job done. Diana has a proven record of successful leadership and has shown herself to be a thoughtful steward of our tax dollars. I’ve seen her great work firsthand and am confident she’ll be an excellent addition to the council.