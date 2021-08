Should people who volunteer for genomic studies be told about unrelated disease mutations that turn up in their sequence data? The decadeslong debate about such “incidental findings,” which can include genes that boost risk for cancer or heart disease, flared up again last week after bioethicists at the National Institutes of Health (NIH) published a study showing many participants who at first refuse those findings can change their minds. Controversially, it went on to suggest all research participants should routinely be told about their genetic risks for conditions that can be prevented or treated—a change from current practice.