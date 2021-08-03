Cancel
Rangers' Spencer Patton: Gets another chance, converts save

 5 days ago

Patton struck out one over a scoreless ninth inning to earn the save in Monday's 4-1 win over the Angels. Patton blew his first save opportunity Saturday, but he was given a shot at redemption Monday and converted. The 33-year-old has taken an unlikely path to becoming a closer, and it's not a given that he holds onto the job, but manager Chris Woodward has used him for the first two save opportunities following the departure of Ian Kennedy.

