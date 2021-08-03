Rangers' Spencer Patton: Gets another chance, converts save

Kennedy worked a perfect ninth inning with two strikeouts to pick up his 16th save of the season in Tuesday's 5-4 win over the Diamondbacks. Kennedy neutralized the latter part of the Arizona order to snap the Rangers' 12-game losing streak that dated back to before the All-Star break. Long strings of losses are usually bad news for closers from a fantasy perspective, and Kennedy is not immune to this scourge, as Tuesday marked his first converted save since July 9. The 36-year-old's name has been thrown around in trade talks, but a move away from Texas to a contender might mean Kennedy losing his status as a ninth-inning man.