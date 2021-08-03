8 Things Courtlin Has Been Binge-Watching This Summer

Shows, documentaries, and comedy specials... oh my!. Although I'm not consuming nearly as much content as I was at this time last year, I've still spent a lot of time this summer avoiding the heat by hiding out in my house and watching new stuff on all of the streaming services I have available to me. I'm constantly on the hunt for new programs to binge, so I thought I would share with you some of the things I've enjoyed watching these past few months. I like a wide variety of stuff, so I feel like there's probably something on this list for just about everyone. If not, I would love to hear some of your suggestions! Feel free to leave them in the comments for me!