The biggest winners on MLB trade deadline

I tackled the National League heading into the week, but now it’s time for the AL version of trade deadline chatter. The Red Sox (62-39) and Rays (60-40) are locked into a battle for AL East supremacy. Boston’s most glaring need appears to be first base, so watch out for names like Anthony Rizzo (CHC) or Carlos Santana (CHC) to reinforce what is already a formidable lineup. Boston has pitching reinforcements already in Tanner Houck and the imminent return of Chris Sale—though I’m sure they’ll be mining for pitching help like 100% of other teams leading up to the trade deadline. As for the Rays, they’ll have help in the form of Chris Archer soon enough—three days ago he was mostly sharp in a three-inning rehab outing. He could only need a couple more turns and then be deemed ready for the rotation. Tyler Glasnow has also begun to play catch, so there’s still an outside shot that he can return for a playoff push. I could see the cost-conscious Rays not overextending themselves at this deadline if the prices on new acquisitions aren’t right. That said, they are reportedly checking in on Max Scherzer and Kris Bryant...so stay tuned.