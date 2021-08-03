141 East Houston Street Tops Out on Manhattan’s Lower East Side. Construction has topped out on 141 East Houston Street, a ten-story mixed-use office building on Manhattan’s Lower East Side. Designed by Roger Ferris Architecture and developed by East End Capital and K Property Group, the 68,000-square-foot structure will yield office space as well as retail on the ground floor and two cellar levels. The property is located between Forsyth Street to the west and Eldridge Street to the east on a plot that was formerly occupied by the Sunshine Cinema.