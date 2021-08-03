Calhoun, Brown retire from Chickasha Fire Department

Two long term members of the Chickasha Fire Department received their retirement watches on Monday Night.

Mayor Chris Mosley presented retirement watches to Chris Calhoun and Randy Brown at the Aug. 2 Chickasha City Council meeting.

Calhoun was with the Chickasha Fire Department for 34 years. He joined as a Rookie in 1987. In 1994, he was promoted to driver. In July of 2006, he was promoted to Captain.

Brown was with the Chickasha Fire Department for 20 years. He began as a Rookie Firefighter/EMT in 2001.