Maryland COVID Cases Rise

Like other states, Maryland is seeing a marked increase in the number of new COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations. Genetic sequencing of new cases of COVID-19 in Maryland show that nearly 100% involve the more highly contagious Delta variant, which also accounts for 93% of new cases nationwide. Almost all new COVID-19 infections, hospitalizations, and deaths are occurring in unvaccinated individuals. So-called “breakthrough” infections (cases of COVID infection in a vaccinated person) are extremely rare, but not unexpected – no vaccine is 100% effective. COVID statistics show that all three approved COVID-19 vaccinations are highly effective at preventing illness, hospitalization and death from known strains of COVID-19.
