Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
MLB

Key numbers from Majors World Series run

By Tarik Masri
Woodward News
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIt’ll be difficult to find a summer season as magical and improbable as the one the Majors just finished on their way to becoming Connie Mack World Series Champions. The perfect ending to the season could’ve been when the team became the first club from Oklahoma to qualify for the World Series in its 50-year history in Farmington, N.M. It could’ve been when the Majors followed that performance up by winning their third state championship in program history the following week.

www.woodwardnews.net

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Oklahoma State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Clayton Kershaw
Person
Cody Thomas
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Majors
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
World Series
MLB Teams
Los Angeles Dodgers
NewsBreak
MLB
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
MLBPosted by
The Spun

Video: Incredible First Pitch At Padres Game Is Going Viral

An incredible first pitch thrown out at the San Diego Padres game is rightfully going viral on social media this weekend. Demi Bagby, a 20-year-old crossfit athlete and body builder, threw out the first pitch at the Padres vs. Rockies game earlier this week. It is arguably the most impressive...
MLBPosted by
The Spun

Look: Paige Spiranac Revealed Her Favorite MLB Player

It’s one of the biggest weeks of the year for Major League Baseball. It’s All-Star Week in Denver, Colorado. The Home Run Derby, featuring talents like Juan Soto and Pete Alonso, will take place on Monday evening. The All-Star Game will then take place on Tuesday evening. All eyes will...
MLBPosted by
FanSided

Watch security guard trade blows with angry Dodgers fans (Video)

Emotions ran high during the Los Angeles Dodgers’ series against the Houston Astros in Los Angeles, resulting in a brawl between fans and security. Just about everyone knew the scenes would be heated when the Houston Astros showed up in Los Angeles this week for a series at Dodger Stadium.
MLBMLB

Starlin Castro suspended 30 games

WASHINGTON -- Infielder Starlin Castro has been suspended 30 games without pay and was assessed an undisclosed fine for violating Major League Baseball’s Joint Domestic Violence, Sexual Assault and Child Abuse Policy, Commissioner Rob Manfred announced Friday. The Nationals also announced in a statement that they will be releasing Castro...
MLBPosted by
FanSided

Dodgers: Latest series of brawls during Astros game needs to sound the alarm

Hey guys, how about just watching some baseball and enjoying a hot dog? What ever happened to that? Maybe nachos? Quite frankly, any food or beverage you prefer!. It seems those aspects of attending a game have been lost on Los Angeles Dodgers fans. Every other week it feels like we have a new incident with security or a new set of teeth we have to pick up off the ground after an unnecessary brawl.
MLBPosted by
FanSided

Braves: Joc Pederson reveals awesome reason for number choice in Atlanta

Joc Pederson, who wore No. 24 for the Chicago Cubs and No. 31 for the Los Angeles Dodgers, revealed the awesome reasons why he chose No. 22 for the Atlanta Braves. Some ballplayers like to keep the same number no matter where they play. Others opt for a new number and a fresh start when they suit up for a new club.
MLBPosted by
The Spun

MLB World Reacts To Surprising Mookie Betts News

The Los Angeles Dodgers have announced that Mookie Betts will return to the lineup on Sunday – in pretty surprising fashion. Betts, a five-time Gold Glove outfielder, will be playing second base for the Dodgers on Sunday against the Arizona Diamondbacks. The Dodgers have announced their lineup for Sunday’s game,...
MLBknbr.com

Dodgers fans lost their minds during last night’s game vs. Astros

The powder keg finally went off on Wednesday. For the first time since it was discovered that the Houston Astros were involved in a sign stealing scandal during 2017, they faced the Dodgers, in front of fans, at Dodger Stadium. You’ll remember that in 2017, the Astros won the World Series in seven games. Their opponent? The Dodgers.
MLBchatsports.com

Astros: Dodgers’ fan cross the line once again

(Photo by Jayne Kamin-Oncea/Getty Images) Jose Altuve’s batting practice consisted of home runs, boos and fans throwing balls at players. The Houston Astros entered an expected hostile crowd at Dodger Stadium to thousands of angry Los Angeles Dodgers fans, as expected. Any fan would be mad about their favorite team losing the World Series to a team caught cheating during the regular season, even if said team didn’t cheat in postseason.
MLBPosted by
Dodgers Nation

Dodgers: Albert Pujols Rumored to Want to Re-Sign With LA, Should They Bring Back The Machine?

[Editor’s note: This story has been updated from an earlier version that attributed the interest in returning directly from Albert Pujols, not Dino Ebel’s opinion.]. Albert Pujols is rumored to want to return to the Los Angeles Dodgers next season. According to Dodgers insider, David Vassegh, LA third base coach Dino Ebel feels that if the Dodgers wanted Albert back in 2022, he would gladly come back.
MLBPosted by
FanSided

Chicago White Sox: Time to make a run at the World Series

The Chicago White Sox won a wild game on Friday night. It came after their big trade deadline week where they made some moves to improve their chances at making a deep run in 2021. It also came against the Cleveland Indians who they are trying to break away from in the American League Central Division. Lance Lynn’s big performance backed up by the offense made a huge difference in the win.
MLBPosted by
FanSided

Biggest Dodgers mistake in recent trade deadline history

The Los Angeles Dodgers are eternally bound to be one of the more active teams ahead of every trade deadline. Fans demanded change amid the club’s recent dip in form, though they picked up a game on the Giants following Wednesday’s convincing 8-0 shutout, and it appears president of baseball operations Andrew Friedman answered the call.
MLBPosted by
Dodgers Nation

Dodgers: Why Max Scherzer Chose LA Over Padres & Rays

Max Scherzer had his first official press conference being since acquired by the Los Angeles Dodgers before the MLB trade deadline last Friday. The 3-time Cy Young Award winner discusses why he chose LA, the craziness surrounding the MLB trade deadline rumors and dealing with the World Series or bust expectations of playing for the Dodgers.
MLBPosted by
FanSided

Phillies lose Cole Hamels to the Dodgers

Cole Hamels will sign with the Dodgers, not the Phillies. This one stings: the Los Angeles Dodgers are close to signing former Philadelphia Phillies World Series MVP Cole Hamels. After Dave Dombrowski’s comments earlier this week that a reunion with Hamels was a “longshot,” news broke on Wednesday morning that...
MLBPosted by
The Spun

Los Angeles Dodgers Reportedly Signing 4-Time All-Star Pitcher

The MLB trade deadline this year turned out to be an arms race in the NL West. With the Los Angeles Dodgers losing ground to the San Francisco Giants, they’re bringing in an All-Star arm for some added help. According to MLB Network’s Jon Heyman, the Dodgers are “closing in”...
MLBFanSided

Javy Baez tries to start a fight after harmless pop-up against Marlins (Video)

New York Mets shortstop Javier Baez was heated after a pop-out during Tuesday’s game against the Miami Marlins. The New York Mets have not enjoyed the greatest success following the MLB trade deadline, which saw them land Chicago Cubs shortstop Javy Baez. Entering Tuesday night’s game against the Miami Marlins, the Mets have lost four of their last five games.

Comments / 0

Community Policy