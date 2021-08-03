Key numbers from Majors World Series run

It’ll be difficult to find a summer season as magical and improbable as the one the Majors just finished on their way to becoming Connie Mack World Series Champions. The perfect ending to the season could’ve been when the team became the first club from Oklahoma to qualify for the World Series in its 50-year history in Farmington, N.M. It could’ve been when the Majors followed that performance up by winning their third state championship in program history the following week.