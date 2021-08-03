Cancel
Houston, TX

Houston Multifamily Report – Summer 2021

By Laura Calugar
multihousingnews.com
 4 days ago

Houston’s multifamily market is faring better than expected, despite having gone through several tests during the past decade. After the 2015-16 oil bust and the impact of Hurricane Harvey in 2017, the ongoing health crisis is yet another challenge for the local economy. However, rent growth on a trailing three-month basis through May was only 20 basis points below the 0.6 percent national rate, with average rents clocking in at $1,124, $304 less than the U.S. figure.

