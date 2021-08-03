Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
U.S. Politics

More than 110M COVID vaccines sent to 60 countries, US says

By ZEKE MILLER and DARLENE SUPERVILLE
Posted by 
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1W7rm3_0bGF3QVP00

WASHINGTON — (AP) — The U.S. has donated and shipped more than 110 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines to more than 60 countries, ranging from Afghanistan to Zambia, the White House announced Tuesday.

President Joe Biden was expected to discuss that milestone and more later Tuesday in remarks updating the public on the U.S. strategy to slow the spread of coronavirus abroad.

The announcement comes amid a rise in infections in the U.S., fueled by the highly contagious delta strain of the virus, which led U.S. public health officials last week to recommend that people who have been fully vaccinated against COVID-19 resume wearing face coverings in some public indoor settings.

Biden has promised that the U.S. will be the “arsenal of vaccines” for the world, and it has shipped the most vaccines abroad of any donor nation.

But while notable, the 110 million doses the U.S. has donated largely through a global vaccine program known as COVAX represent a fraction of what is needed worldwide.

The White House said in a statement Tuesday that U.S. at the end of August will begin shipping 500 million doses of Pfizer vaccine that it has pledged to 100 low-income countries by June 2022.

The 110 million donated doses came from U.S. surplus vaccine stock as the pace of domestic vaccinations slowed amid widespread vaccine hesitancy in the country.

Roughly 90 million eligible Americans aged 12 and over have yet to receive one dose of vaccine.

Biden had pledged to ship more than 80 million doses overseas by the end of June, but had only been able to share a fraction of that due to logistical and regulatory hurdles in recipient countries.

The pace of shipments picked up significantly through July.

Under Biden’s sharing plan, about 75% of U.S. doses are shared through COVAX, which aims to help lower- and middle-income nations, with the balance being sent to U.S. partners and allies.

The White House insists that nothing is being sought in return for the shots, contrasting its approach to Russia and China, which it alleges have used access to their domestically produced vaccines as a tool of geopolitical leverage.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Comments / 0

WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

Orlando, FL
41K+
Followers
57K+
Post
19M+
Views
ABOUT

WFTV Channel 9 is serving Central Florida local coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.wftv.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid#Covid#Ap#The White House#Covax#Americans#The Associated Press
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Pfizer
Country
Afghanistan
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Pharmaceuticals
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Vaccines
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
Country
China
Related
Presidential ElectionWashington Examiner

Biden fumbles response to border COVID-19 hypocrisy

Fox News Channel’s Peter Doocy asked an excellent question last night after President Joe Biden delivered remarks on his administration’s efforts to fight COVID-19: You just said there is no wall high enough and no ocean wide enough to protect us from the virus. So what is the thinking behind letting untested and unvaccinated migrants cross the southern border into U.S. cities in record numbers?
Public HealthMinot Daily News

Biden’s desire to spread democracy should start with opposition to COVID-19 passports

U.S. President Joe Biden is on a roll, lecturing other countries about their democratic deficits. The current Oval Office occupant campaigned on the promise to “bring together the world’s democracies to strengthen our democratic institutions” during his first year in office. Hey, Joe, there’s some creeping authoritarianism right under your nose. What’s blocking your view?
PharmaceuticalsPosted by
Fox News

Biden marks 110M doses of COVID-19 vaccine shipped abroad

President Biden on Tuesday announced the U.S. has shipped more than 110 million doses of COVID-19 vaccine to 65 countries in an effort to suppress the pandemic globally. "As long as the virus continues to rage outside the United States, potentially more dangerous variants could arrive at our shores again," Biden said during a briefing, noting the U.S. has contributed more than any other country worldwide to COVAX, the global vaccine initiative co-led by the World Health Organization.
POTUSPosted by
Reuters

Biden says U.S. will send $100 million more in aid to Lebanon

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - President Joe Biden said on Wednesday that the United States will give nearly $100 million in additional humanitarian aid to Lebanon. Beirut on Wednesday marked one year since a catastrophic explosion at the city’s port devastated the capital. Since then, the country has been mired in a financial depression worsened by the COVID-19 pandemic.
Public HealthPosted by
The Independent

Covid: World won’t be vaccinated until 2024, says UK government as surplus jabs sent out

Britain’s announcement that it is sending 9 million surplus doses of coronavirus vaccine to developing countries has been denounced as “shamefully inadequate”, on a day when the UK again blocked moves to enable poorer nations to start producing their own supplies.The People’s Vaccine Alliance said the consignment amounted to little more than 1 per cent of the amounts needed to meet the African Union target of protecting 60 per cent of the continent’s people, describing the gift as “a bit like sending a block of cheese to a food crisis”.And campaigners noted that it came on the day that...
Public HealthPosted by
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

Russia sees mortality hike in July amid surge in infections

MOSCOW — (AP) — Russia saw mortality rise at a faster pace last month amid a surge in coronavirus infections, a senior official said Friday. Deputy Prime Minister Tatyana Golikova, who leads the government’s coronavirus task force, told the Tass news agency that Russia saw a 17.9% increase in mortality in July, year-on-year. She attributed the rise to swelling COVID-19 infections blamed on the more contagious delta variant.
Public HealthPosted by
The Hill

New poll discovers who Americans blame for current COVID-19 surge

National data shows improvement among Americans’ sentiment toward vaccinations. The poll also reveals moderate distinctions between who is to blame for the recent outbreaks based on vaccination status. Trust in public health officials is also strong. Americans’ positivity toward vaccination may not be waning as new national data suggests that...
Foreign PolicyPOLITICO

A Taiwan war of words and Delta derails Biden's democracy summit

You already know about President JOE BIDEN’s $750 million arms sale to Taiwan. What you might not know is that there’s some serious finger-pointing going on behind the scenes on Capitol Hill. NatSec Daily called our contacts to get some details on what led to yesterday’s formal notification of the...
Advocacywksu.org

The Biden Administration Needs To Do More For Cuban Protestors, Some Lawmakers Say

Cuban authorities have been cracking down on protesters after a wave of anti-government rallies in mid-July. The Biden administration has joined with other democracies to speak up on behalf of the protesters, but some lawmakers say words are not enough from an administration that has vowed to put human rights at the center of its foreign policy. NPR's Michele Kelemen reports.
Foreign Policyamericanmilitarynews.com

China threatens US after Biden approves his 1st US arms sale to Taiwan

On Wednesday, the U.S. announced its approval for the first arms sale to Taiwan under President Joe Biden, which would include 40 new mobile artillery vehicles for the island. China responded with threats of “counter-measures” against the U.S. On Thursday, a press account for China’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs tweeted,...

Comments / 0

Community Policy