Sleep In The Treetops At Cherry Treesort, A Treehouse Resort In North Carolina
Ever thought about living in a tree house? While it’s true that climbing stairs to get to your front door every day can be a daunting task, especially with 50 pounds of groceries in your arms, there IS a difference between living in the treetops and merely taking a short vacation high in the trees. Did you know there’s a relatively new tree house resort just 12 miles southwest of Salisbury and 40 miles northeast of Charlotte?
Could you ask for anything more fun than the Cherry Treesort? Learn all about the resort from its official website. To book, you’ll need to visit the TREEHOUSES page on the website and then click on BOOK NOW to jump to the individual AirBnB lising for each tree house. At the time of this listing, overnight rates at Cherry Treesort start at $134 and go up from there, since the tree houses each accommodate different amounts of guests.
For the sake of where you might live in North Carolina and how far it is to the Cherry Treesort, here are some travel distances from major cities: Charlotte 40 miles, Salisbury 12 miles, Winston Salem 50 miles, Asheville 130 miles, and Raleigh 140 miles.
And for an awesome attraction to visit while you’re staying at the Cherry Treesort, hop in the car and head to the drive-through animal Safari at Lazy 5 Ranch in Mooresville!
