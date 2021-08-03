This event is NOT running in 2021. After years of sold-out performances around the country, Brian Clowdus brings The Sleepy Hollow Experience to the home of the Legend with an immersive evening production of Irving’s most famous ghost story. Meet Ichabod Crane and Katrina Van Tassel, along with a certain headless Hessian, in the very place where the author imagined them. Follow the characters from scene to scene with live music and a little bit of mayhem. Sip seasonal drinks and enjoy tasty treats at the Van Tassel’s harvest party. In a thrilling finale, see if you find out what really happens to Ichabod on the Sleepy Hollow Bridge.