Quick Hits: Sanheim, Flyers Hires and Promotions, ECDAB

1) Elliotte Friedman reported on Monday that the Flyers have elected to file for team-initiated arbitration with restricted free agent defenseman Travis Sanheim. The significant majority of cases get resolved prior to an arbitration hearing. It is likely that the Flyers and Sanheim camp are not currently close to reaching an agreement on a new contract. However, having a deadline set before an arbitration hearing often helps to bring about a resolution. The binding nature of NHL arbitration (unless the NHL team opts to walk away from the award and make the player an unrestricted free agent, which is very unlikely in this case) means both sides entail risk of an unfavorable ruling.