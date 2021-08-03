Chevy's New COPO Camaro Has the Biggest V8 in the US. Do You Care?
Chevrolet recently announced a new version of the COPO Camaro for 2022. It’s a factory-built drag racer inspired by dealers in the late ‘60s using Chevy’s Central Office Production Order (COPO) system, where the vehicles get their name, to put giant engines in relatively small cars. This year’s offering is special because it’s powered by not only a brand-new Big Block V8, but the largest V8 engine currently offered by any American automaker, as reported by The Drive.www.ncadvertiser.com
Comments / 0