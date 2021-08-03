Chevy's New COPO Camaro Has the Biggest V8 in the US. Do You Care?

Chevy Camaro production has been an absolute mess since the beginning of the pandemic caused lockdowns, labor shortages, material shortages, then labor shortages again, and an ever changing chip shortage situation. It's been a roller coaster, and GM has announced that the Camaro as we know it is on borrowed time. So right now is the best and worst time to have a Camaro, but if you have one that's wrecked or stolen, it's terrible, we know. Here are some totaled Chevy Camaro ZL1 that are hard to look at, but we just can't look away.