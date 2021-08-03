Cancel
DHL orders 12 fully electric Alice eCargo planes from Eviation

worldairlinenews.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDHL Express and Eviation, the Seattle-area based global manufacturer of all-electric aircraft, today write aviation history in announcing that DHL is the first to order 12 fully electric Alice eCargo planes from Eviation. With this engagement DHL aims to set up an unparalleled electric Express network and make a pioneering step into a sustainable aviation future. Eviation’s Alice is the world’s leading fully electric aircraft, which enables airlines – both cargo and passenger – to operate a zero-emission fleet. Eviation expects to deliver the Alice electric aircraft to DHL Express in 2024.

