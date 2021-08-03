DHL orders 12 fully electric Alice eCargo planes from Eviation

Wizz Air, Europe’s fastest growing airline, today announced it is ramping up pilot recruitment across its network, with plans to hire 4,600 new pilots by 2030. The airline has already trained over 150 additional pilots in order to fly over 100% of pre-Covid capacity this summer and aims to recruit over 300 more by the end of this year as it looks to meet its ambitious growth plans following the pandemic. Enthusiastic candidates who have always dreamed of a career in the sky can apply online here.