Color run, family activities to mark National Recovery Month

Choices Treatment Center Prepares for National Recovery Month in September. Choices Treatment Center (www.choicestreatmentcenter.com) is preparing for National Recovery Month, sponsored by the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration (SAMHSA),in September. Recovery Month promotes the benefits of prevention, treatment, and recovery for mental and substance use disorders; celebrates people in recovery; applauds the contributions of service providers; and enforces the message that recovery in all its forms is possible. Choices will take this opportunity to further educate the Lincoln community that addiction treatment and mental health services can enable those with a mental and/or substance use disorder to live a healthy and rewarding life. Choices offers many resources on their website and upon request. They will also continue to hold Gamblers Anonymous and Gam-Anon meetings on the first Saturday of each month, from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m., at Bryan LGH Medical Plaza, 1500 S 48 St. (Classroom 1B).