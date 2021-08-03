Cancel
Color run, family activities to mark National Recovery Month

Salina Post
Salina Post
 3 days ago
CKF Addiction Treatment plans to kick off National Recovery Month in September with a color run and other family friendly activities. "Each September, we celebrate the gains made by those in recovery, just as we celebrate health improvements made by those who are managing other chronic health conditions like hypertension, diabetes, or heart disease. It’s a chance to educate others about recovery from addiction and mental health, the effectiveness of treatment and recovery support services, and that recovery is possible," CKF Addiction Treatment noted in a news release.

Salina, Kansas

