COVID-19 cases are trending higher in Blaine County and in Idaho, similar to the rest of the nation. On Monday, Blaine County’s daily seven-day moving average case rate was 9.9 per hypothetical 100,000 residents, the Idaho Department of Health and Welfare reported. The number is the highest it has been since late April, but is still significantly lower than a peak of 81.9 on Jan. 23. Local cases had dipped to zero in early June and has been climbing gradually since mid-June.