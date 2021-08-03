Solar Stock News: Solar Integrated Roofing (OTC: $SIRC) Grows July 2021 Sales 600% to Record $10.5 Million
EL CAJON, CA - August 3, 2021 (Investorideas.com Newswire) Solar stock news from Investorideas.com Newswire and RenewableEnergyStocks.com - Solar Integrated Roofing Corp. (OTC: SIRC), an integrated, single-source solar power and roofing systems installation company, today announced that it achieved a record of at least $10.5 million in preliminary, unaudited sales in July 2021 - the highest monthly sales ever recorded by the Company.www.investorideas.com
