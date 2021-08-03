Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Markets

Solar Stock News: Solar Integrated Roofing (OTC: $SIRC) Grows July 2021 Sales 600% to Record $10.5 Million

By Editor's Picks
investorideas.com
 4 days ago

EL CAJON, CA - August 3, 2021 (Investorideas.com Newswire) Solar stock news from Investorideas.com Newswire and RenewableEnergyStocks.com - Solar Integrated Roofing Corp. (OTC: SIRC), an integrated, single-source solar power and roofing systems installation company, today announced that it achieved a record of at least $10.5 million in preliminary, unaudited sales in July 2021 - the highest monthly sales ever recorded by the Company.

www.investorideas.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Energy Stocks#Roofing#Solar Energy#Otc#El Cajon#Company#Usa Solar Network And
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Electric Vehicles
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Markets
NewsBreak
Solar Power
Related
BusinessStreetInsider.com

Canadian Solar (CSIQ) Subsidiary CSI Solar Submits Application for IPO on China's STAR Market

Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. Canadian Solar Inc. (NASDAQ: CSIQ), today announced that its majority-owned subsidiary CSI Solar Co., Ltd. ("CSI Solar") has submitted the application documents for its potential initial public offering and listing on the Science and Technology Innovation Board of the Shanghai Stock Exchange. The documents have been received by the Shanghai Stock Exchange.
Stocksinvesting.com

3 Solar Stocks to Avoid in August

Government incentives and declining installation and maintenance costs for solar-powered systems have fostered a significant rise in demand for solar energy over the past years. However, as the industry struggles with raw material shortages and supply chain constraints, we think overvalued stocks Sunnova (NOVA), Beam Global (BEEM), and Solar Integrated Roofing (SIRC) are best avoided now. Read on for a closer look at these names.While significant emphasis is being placed on almost all clean energy sources globally, the solar power segment is attracting much investor attention and capital investments. Government incentives and declining installation and maintenance costs are also driving the solar energy market, which is expected to grow at a 20.5% CAGR over the next five years to $223.30 billion by 2026.
Marketsinvestorideas.com

Breaking AI Stock News: GBT (OTC: $GTCH) Filed a Nonprovisional Patent Application - IC Layout Design Rule Automatic Correction

SAN DIEGO, CA - August 4, 2021 (Investorideas.com Newswire) GBT Technologies Inc. (OTC PINK: GTCH) ("GBT" or the "Company"), filed a nonprovisional patent application for ICs automatic design rule correction system and method; application #17391292 with the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office ("USPTO"). As a reminder, the Company filed a provisional patent during June 2021 (https://finance.yahoo.com/news/gbt-files-patent-ics-layout-100000731.html.) The pa-tent protects systems and methods for automatic correction of geometrical design rule violations which typically takes vast amount of time to correct manually.
Financial Reportsalbuquerqueexpress.com

Planet 13 Generates Record $11.9 Million in Sales in July

LAS VEGAS, NV / ACCESSWIRE / August 4, 2021 / Planet 13 Holdings Inc. (CSE:PLTH)(OTCQX:PLNHF) ('Planet 13' or the 'Company'), a leading vertically-integrated Nevada cannabis company, announces $11.9 million in sales during July. During the first month of operations the new Orange County store generated ~$800 thousand in sales. Gross margin for the Company during the month was in excess of 50%.
El Cajon, CAclevelandstar.com

Solar Integrated Roofing Corp. Grows July 2021 Sales 600% to Record $10.5 Million

Company Continues to Achieve Growth; Beats Prior Monthly Sales Record Set in June 2021. EL CAJON, CA / ACCESSWIRE / August 3, 2021 / Solar Integrated Roofing Corp. (OTC PINK:SIRC), an integrated, single-source solar power and roofing systems installation company, today announced that it achieved a record of at least $10.5 million in preliminary, unaudited sales in July 2021 - the highest monthly sales ever recorded by the Company.
Engineeringpv-magazine.com

Integration methodologies for solar-assisted heat pumps

A group of scientists from Italy’s Politecnico di Milano has analyzed the existing integration methodologies to combine a photovoltaic-thermal (PVT) unit with a vapor compression heat pump (HP) in a hybrid system for hot water and heating applications in buildings. This combination, according to the researchers, has dual advantages. PV...
Energy IndustryStreetInsider.com

Rocket Companies (RKT) to Provide Simple, Tech-Driven Approach to Solar Panel Installation and Financing

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Rocket Companies (NYSE: RKT) today announced it is launching into the solar energy industry. The company will be leveraging the same technology, data and client experience that has revolutionized the mortgage, real estate and personal lending spaces to help Americans make their home more energy efficient.
Financial Reportsmodernreaders.com

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $4.000-$4.600 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $4.420. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.88 billion-$3.10 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.93 billion.
Kentucky Statemodernreaders.com

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Reduces Stock Position in First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky reduced its position in shares of First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR) by 8.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 103,412 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock after selling 9,150 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in First Solar were worth $9,028,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Businesspv-magazine.com

Meyer Burger plans to launch solar PV roof tiles in 2022

From pv magazine Germany. The first heterojunction Smartwire solar modules have just come off Meyer Burger’s production line in Germany’s Saxony, and the Swiss company is already planning its next step. It announced Thursday that it plans to add innovative solar PV roof tiles to its portfolio. The product will...
Cambria, NYNiagara Gazette

Sale doesn't impact solar project

Cypress Creek Renewables LLC, the company behind the Bear Ridge Solar Project in the Towns of Cambria and Pendleton, was recently acquired by EQT, a Swedish-based investment company. The news was confirmed by Senior Developer Keith Silliman of the Bear Ridge Solar Project, but with that, he said that this...
Energy Industrydallassun.com

Arizona Solar Roofer, Jason Kill of Roofing Solutions & Concepts, Inc., Reports Top 5 Advantages of Solar Power

Jason Kill a.k.a. @IamTheSolarGod explains the many reasons why solar roofing is something that every property owner should consider. MESA, AZ / ACCESSWIRE / July 28, 2021 / Solar energy solutions are a growing topic of interest as the industry continues to gain more traction. Roofing expert Jason Kill has been a vocal proponent of solar roofing solutions as more of these offerings become available. As a growing number of people embrace solar roofing, it is has become clear that there are more benefits than previously expected. Jason Kill uses his expertise to explain why solar roofing is such a great investment for property owners.
Energy Industryenergy.gov

Replacing Your Roof? It’s a Great Time to Add Solar

If you’re thinking about replacing your roof—like millions of other homeowners every year in America—you may also be considering adding solar at the same time. In fact, an average of 2.3 million single-family, detached homes per year will require a roof replacement over the next decade. If just a fraction of those homes go solar at the same time, it would represent significant progress toward U.S. decarbonization goals. Here’s what you need to know.
Energy IndustryPosted by
TheStreet

United Kingdom's Ministry Of Justice Partners With Cleantech Integrator, Ameresco, To Install Rooftop Solar PV That Will Provide Annual Energy Savings Equivalent To A Carbon Savings Of 106.2 Tonnes. (Photo: Business Wire)

Ameresco, Inc., (AMRC) - Get Report, a leading cleantech integrator specializing in energy efficiency and renewable energy, today announced the completion of its roof mount solar PV project with the United Kingdom's Ministry of Justice. The centrally funded £1.1 million project saw the delivery of roof-mounted solar to seven courts and three prisons in the U.K.'s Midlands.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Amundi Asset Management US Inc. Has $74.49 Million Position in First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR)

Amundi Asset Management US Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR) by 9.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 853,271 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock after selling 86,457 shares during the quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. owned 0.80% of First Solar worth $74,486,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
MarketsStreetInsider.com

UPDATE: Susquehanna Upgrades First Solar (FSLR) to Positive

Susquehanna analyst Biju Perincheril upgraded First Solar (NASDAQ: FSLR) from Neutral ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this article and more like it please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
Stocksinvesting.com

Otc Markets Group (OTCM)

OTC Markets Group (OTCQX:OTCM) announced Medicine Man Technologies (OTCQB:MDCL +4.4%) has qualified to trade on the OTCQX under the symbol "MDCL."Medicine Man Technologies upgraded... Otc Markets Group (OTC:OTCM)’s first-quarter figures were affected by the one-off costs of its headquarters move and investment in additional headcount and IT infrastructure,... Otc Markets...
Marketsmurphyshockeylaw.net

Wealth Management Platform Market – increasing demand with Industry Professionals: Avaloq, Canaccord Genuity, Credo, TAM Asset Management

Global Wealth Management Platform Market (Pre-Post Covid-19) Size & Forecast Analysis till 2029: Global Wealth Management Platform research report on the Wealth Management Platform market is a product of a brief review and an extensive analysis of the realistic data collected from the Global Wealth Management Platform Market 2021. The data was gathered based on Wealth Management Platform manufacturing drifts and services & goods linked demands.

Comments / 0

Community Policy