Solar Stock News: Solar Integrated Roofing (OTC: $SIRC) Grows July 2021 Sales 600% to Record $10.5 Million

Government incentives and declining installation and maintenance costs for solar-powered systems have fostered a significant rise in demand for solar energy over the past years. However, as the industry struggles with raw material shortages and supply chain constraints, we think overvalued stocks Sunnova (NOVA), Beam Global (BEEM), and Solar Integrated Roofing (SIRC) are best avoided now. Read on for a closer look at these names.While significant emphasis is being placed on almost all clean energy sources globally, the solar power segment is attracting much investor attention and capital investments. Government incentives and declining installation and maintenance costs are also driving the solar energy market, which is expected to grow at a 20.5% CAGR over the next five years to $223.30 billion by 2026.