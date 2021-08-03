Fernando Villar Jr.: The Left’s Silence on Cuba is Deafening

March 22nd, 2016, is a day that most young people in Cuba should remember. On this day, the President of the United States and leader of the free world, Barack Obama, spoke to them directly on his historic visit to Cuba. In his words, with the grace and eloquence only he could deliver, Obama said: “I want the Cuban people — especially the young people — to understand why I believe that you should look to the future with hope; not the false promise which insists that things are better than they really are, or the blind optimism that says all your problems can go away tomorrow. Hope that is rooted in the future that you can choose and that you can shape, and that you can build for your country.”