Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
MLB

Ranking the Prospects Traded During the 2021 Deadline

By Eric Longenhagen
fangraphs.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWhat a ride this year’s deadline was. All told, we had 75 prospects move in the last month. They are ranked below, with brief scouting reports written by me and Kevin Goldstein. Most of the deals these prospects were a part of were analyzed at length on this site. An index of those pieces can be found here, or by clicking the hyperlink in the “Trade” column below. I’ve moved all of the players listed here to their new orgs over on The Board, so you can click through to see where they rank among their new teammates. Our farm rankings, which now update live, also reflect these changes, so you can see where teams’ systems stack up post-deadline.

blogs.fangraphs.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Anderson Espinoza
Person
Konnor Pilkington
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Rockies#Phillies#Real Power#The Board#Compensatory#Ptbnl#Covid#Dsl#Scherzer Gray#Gibson Kennedy Howard#Swr#Chc Nyy Rizzo Alcantara#Tex Nyy Gallo Duran#Tex Nyy Gallo Smith#Pitchability#Mia Atl A Duvall Jackson#Chc Nyy Rizzo Vizca No#Col Mlb T Story Players
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
Colorado Rockies
MLB Teams
Philadelphia Phillies
NewsBreak
MLB
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Baseball
Related
MLBPosted by
FanSided

Jose Berrios at center of Blue Jays-Red Sox drama (Video)

New Blue Jays pitcher Jose Berrios was the first one out of the dugout during drama between Toronto and the Boston Red Sox. Friday night’s Blue Jays-Red Sox game got a little fiery thanks to Hansel Robles and Jose Berrios, former teammates now on opposing sides. The drama started in...
MLBchatsports.com

MLB Power Rankings: Where Each Team Stands Entering Trade Deadline Week

Following our reset of the SI power rankings format coming out of the All-Star break, this is my first time taking on this task by myself. As you may come to learn over my weeks at the wheel, I’m not much for intros. You’re just here for the rankings, so let’s get to it:
MLBchatsports.com

Breaking down FanGraphs’ Seattle Mariners prospect rankings

DENVER, CO - JULY 11: Jarred Kelenic #14 and Julio Rodriguez #3 of American League Futures Team and Seattle Mariners look on. (Photo by Dustin Bradford/Getty Images) It’s no secret that the Seattle Mariners have one of the top farm systems in the league but different websites have their own rankings. Many people, including me, gravitate towards MLB.com’s prospect rankings but let’s break down FanGraphs’ prospect list.
MLBchatsports.com

Cleveland Indians fail during one of the most exciting trade deadlines ever

Amed Rosario #1 celebrates with Harold Ramirez #40 of the Cleveland Indians (Photo by Jason Miller/Getty Images) Cleveland Indians fail during one of the most exciting trade deadlines ever. This year the MLB Trade Deadline was one of the most entertaining in recent memory. Big name after big name was...
MLBPosted by
MassLive.com

Boston Red Sox trade deadline: Chaim Bloom could look to deal prospects from his large group of pending Rule 5 eligible players, those already on 40-man roster

BOSTON — The Red Sox are looking at options to upgrade at first base as the trade deadline approaches, but they don’t need to acquire an All-Star slugger. “Sometimes it’s not the huge move that helps win the World Series,” Red Sox manager Alex Cora said recently. “It’s getting a Steve Pearce, right? And all of a sudden, he becomes a hero.”
MLBnbcsportsedge.com

Trade Deadline: Frazier Frenzy

The App is Back! Don’t forget to download the NBC Sports EDGE app to receive real-time player news, mobile alerts and track your favorite players. Plus, now you can check out articles and player cards. Get it here!. Friday's trade deadline is approaching fast, and it’s coming down to the...
MLBfangraphs.com

Logan Webb Is Sinking His Way to Success

For much of the San Francisco Giants’ wildly improbable 2021 season, the story of their pitching success (they have the third-best ERA and fourth-best FIP in baseball) has centered on a group of revitalized veterans, namely Kevin Gausman, Anthony DeSclafani, Johnny Cueto and Alex Wood, who have pitched better than ever, or at least better than they have in years. The shine on that group has begun to fade in recent weeks, however: the staff ace, Gausman, had a rough July and DeSclafani has struggled recently and now finds himself on the Injured List. Enter Logan Webb, a pitcher much their junior, who couldn’t have picked a better time to get his first taste of big league success.
Baseballchatsports.com

LSB Mid-Season Community Prospect Rankings — #1

Its that time of the year...time to kick off the LSB Mid-Season Community Prospect Rankings. As we do every year (though we skipped it last year, for obvious reasons), we are voting on who we think is the top prospect in the Rangers farm system right now. If the voting is close, we have a runoff. We then vote on each successive spot, removing each prospect from consideration as they are voted in.
MLBIndependent

Ranking the 5 biggest trade deadline deals in Cleveland baseball history

The trade deadline is fast approaching, with the rate of deals around the league expected to pick up ahead of Friday's 4 p.m. ET final call. Cleveland might not fit 100 percent into a "buyer" or "seller" category as a team still in contention but with a tough road ahead to chase down the Chicago White Sox or one of the several other contenders for a wild card spot. Cleveland has also remained focus on winning today but at the same time setting up tomorrow, aligning resources for the future.
MLBSporting News

Ranking 11 biggest impact players traded leading up to 2021 MLB trade deadline

The two days leading up to the 2021 MLB trade deadline were exhilarating, weren’t they? But which players will make the biggest impacts for their new teams?. Let’s take a look at the 11 biggest impact players, using only guys moved on Thursday or Friday. It’s an arbitrary cutoff, sure, but that’s why you won’t see Starling Marte (traded on Wednesday to the A’s) Nelson Cruz (traded on July 22 to the Rays) or Adam Frazier (traded on July 26 to the Padres) on this list.
MLBPosted by
FanSided

Miami Marlins: Ranking each Trade Deadline Deal in Terms of Impact

As the 2021 MLB Trade Deadline has now officially passed, the Miami Marlins roster outlook for the remainder of the 2021 season is now clear. The Marlins made four separate trades over the course of the last week leading up to the deadline. In all, Miami traded away four players, and in return the Marlins received five, all of which can be found below:
MLBPosted by
WSB Radio

Braves get busy during trade deadline pick up four players

ATLANTA — The Atlanta Braves have made two moves on the last day of the trading deadline to help bolster their injury ravaged outfield and their struggling bullpen. A day after letting centerfielder Ender Inciarte go and two weeks after picking up rightfielder Joc Pederson, the Braves have acquired Minnesota outfielder Eddie Rosario and former Brave Adam Duvall who was playing in Miami this season.

Comments / 0

Community Policy