Theft by Unlawful Taking

The following reports are from the files of the Rosemont Public Safety Department. The Rosemont Journal publishes its “Police Blotter” every Wednesday.. Nakia L. Bell, 46, of 6630 S. Kenwood Ave., Chicago, was charged with retail theft. At approximately 12:58 p.m. July 9, police responded to Fashion Outlets of Chicago, 5200 Fashion Outlet Way, for a retail theft with the suspect on scene report. Police located Bell, who reportedly matched the description of a suspect sought for retail theft, and conducted a search of Bell’s belongings. He allegedly took $1,793.47 in merchandise from the Nike store and $947.88 in merchandise from Tommy Hilfiger. Bell was taken to the Rosemont Police Station where felony charges for retail theft were approved, said police. He was taken to a bond hearing at the Maywood Courthouse the next day.
