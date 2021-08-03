Theft by Unlawful Taking

On 07/23/2021 at approximately 1345 hrs, City of Bradford Police took a report of a stolen bicycle from in front of the "Just Riding Along" bike store located at 48 Mechanic Street. The bike stolen was an expensive Trek bike and the individual had fled North on Mechanic Street. City Police investigated and were able to determine the actor to be Christian C. Clark and a warrant was obtained for his arrest. On Saturday 07/24/2021 Officers located and arrested Clark for the theft. Clark was arraigned by Magisterial District Judge Richard Luther and remanded to McKean County Jail on $10,000 cash bail. The bike has not been recovered. Anyone with information is asked to contact City of Bradford Police at 814-887-4911.