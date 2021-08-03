Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Public Safety

Theft by Unlawful Taking

crimewatchpa.com
 4 days ago

On 8/2/21, CPD took a report of a theft of a catalytic converter from 185 Industrial Dr. The theft occurred between 8/1/21 at 1730 hours and 8/2/21 at 0800 hours. If anyone has information related to this incident you can contact CPD at 717-264-4131 or submit a tip through Crimewatch.

franklin.crimewatchpa.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Subsidiaries#Cpd#Crimewatch Technologies
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Related
Chester County, PAcrimewatchpa.com

(18) 3929 (a)(1) Retail Theft (M1)

On November 22nd, 2020 at 1502 hours Units from the Westtown-East Goshen Regional Police Department responded to the Giant Food Store, 1393 Dilworthtown Crossing in Thornbury Township, Chester County for a theft report. The suspect, later identified as Lauren Nicole Metzo, and another unidentified... All site content on the CRIMEWATCH...
Public Safetycrimewatchpa.com

IDENTITY THEFT

1400 block of Woodview Rd. reported at 7:37PM. Complainant reported unknown person(s) opened a bank account in their name. All site content on the CRIMEWATCH portal is the specific and unquestionable property of the appropriate law enforcement agency that maintains, manages and administers content. Content is subject to change at any time. All suspects are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. CRIMEWATCH Technologies, affiliates and subsidiaries are in no way responsible for accuracy, timeliness, or relevancy of the information populating this site.
Perkasie, PAcrimewatchpa.com

Theft Investigation

Pennridge Regional Police are seeking assistance in identifying the male below in regards to a theft of a wallet from a shoppers cart while at the Giant. The incident occurred on July 22nd 2021. The actor subsequently used the credit card at a Walmart making several purchase using the victim's credit card. The male was seen leaving the Walmart in the silver BMW pictured in this post. if anyone has information please contact Ofc. Russell Closs at 215-257-5104 or at rcloss@pennridgepd.org.
Retailcrimewatchpa.com

18 5503 A4 Disorderly Conduct (S)

On 7/18/21 at about 1847 hours, a retail theft occurred at the Italian Delight Pizza Store located at 38 North Main Street, East Prospect Borough. The suspect entered the store and stole a water bottle and fled without paying for it. Officer discovered individual walking west bound on West Maple...
Chambersburg, PAcrimewatchpa.com

Retail Theft

On 07/28/21 the Chambersburg Police Department was dispatched to Sheetz at 875 Norland Ave for Retail Theft. It was reported that two males attempted to steal packs of Fireball. CPD is attempting to identify the pictured males who may have information regarding the investigation. If anyone has information regarding this incident they are asked to contact CPD at 717-264-4131 or submit a tip through the Crimewatch website.
Public Safetycrimewatchpa.com

SIMPLE ASSAULT

1700 block of Polo Run Dr. reported at 3:47AM. Complainant reported upon returning home from a night out, they were punched in the face three times after exiting vehicle by an unknown male in a silver truck. All site content on the CRIMEWATCH portal is the specific and unquestionable property...
Public Safetycrimewatchpa.com

75 1372 3 (S) Display Plate Card in Improper Vehicle

On 7/24/21, Officer conducted a vehicle stop on North Main Street, East Prospect Borough. Driver gave Officer false identification to officer, as well as driving on suspended or revoked license. Based on the violations at this stop, ZHALAYSIA ZHANE HENSON was charged with the following charges:... (1 count) False Identification...
Law Enforcementcrimewatchpa.com

Police Department Phone System

The phone system is currently down for incoming calls to Police Headquarters. If you need to contact the police station, please call 215-348-4200 and an officer will return your call. Once the phone system is back up this message will be updated. All site content on the CRIMEWATCH portal is...
Rome, GAcoosavalleynews.com

Rome Man Charged with Theft

Kevin Wayne Eddy, 44 of Rome, was arrested this week after he and two others were accused of stealing a 2008 Bantam Flier camper from a home on Mark Groves Avenue. Police said that the camper is valued at over $25,000. Eddy is charged with felony theft by receiving stolen...
Philadelphia, PAcrimewatchpa.com

Title 18 5121 (a) Escape (F3)

On August 4, 2021, the Westtown-East Goshen Regional Police Department was dispatched to a residence on S. New Street in Westtown Township, for a report of a stolen vehicle. Upon arrival by patrol officers, it was discovered that the residence was also burglarized while the family was away on... Title...
Bradford, PAcrimewatchpa.com

Clark, Christian C. - CC 3921 A Theft by Unlawful Taking or Disposition (F3)

On 07/23/2021 at approximately 1345 hrs, City of Bradford Police took a report of a stolen bicycle from in front of the "Just Riding Along" bike store located at 48 Mechanic Street. The bike stolen was an expensive Trek bike and the individual had fled North on Mechanic Street. City Police investigated and were able to determine the actor to be Christian C. Clark and a warrant was obtained for his arrest. On Saturday 07/24/2021 Officers located and arrested Clark for the theft. Clark was arraigned by Magisterial District Judge Richard Luther and remanded to McKean County Jail on $10,000 cash bail. The bike has not been recovered. Anyone with information is asked to contact City of Bradford Police at 814-887-4911.
Public Safetycrimewatchpa.com

(1) Count Dealing in Proceeds of Unlawful Activities

Cassidy, Sarah - (1) Count Dealing in Proceeds of Unlawful Activities and 4 additional charges. On January 25, 2021, a fire and explosion event occurred in the Victory Brewing Company and Magnolia Place Apartment building located in the 600 Block of West Cypress Street. On February 4, 2021 the Kennett Square Police Department became aware of possible theft by deception scheme that was...
Hopkinsville, KYwkdzradio.com

Car Taken In Hopkinsville Theft

A car was reported stolen from a home on Charlie Court in Hopkinsville Friday afternoon. Hopkinsville Police say a white 1995 Dodge Neon valued at $2,500 was taken without the owner’s consent. No arrest has been made but the report lists the charge as theft by unlawful taking.
Pequea, PAcrimewatchpa.com

Catalytic Converter Thefts

The Pequea Township Police Department is investigating several incidents of Catalytic Convertors being stolen off of vehicles in the township. The incidents occurred on Herrville Rd., Brooks Ave, Millwood Rd. and Willow Street Pike. If anyone has information on the suspects or vehicle please contact Sgt. Robert Burger at 717-945-7546 or burgerr@pequeatownshippd.org. Anonymous Tips can be left on a tip line at the same phone number or online at www.pequeatownshippd.org.
Lower Southampton Township, PAcrimewatchpa.com

TRAILER THEFT

THEFT OF ENCLOSED TRAILER that contained a Honda ATV and a pallet of empty 32-ounce aluminum cans occurred sometime overnight in an industrial park off of Buck Road. The pictured vehicle was seen on surveillance video driving away with the trailer. If you have any information, call the Lower Southampton Township Police at 215.357.1235 or submit a tip.
Rosemont, ILJournal & Topics

Rosemont Blotter: Theft Suspect Allegedly Takes $1,793 In Merch

The following reports are from the files of the Rosemont Public Safety Department. The Rosemont Journal publishes its “Police Blotter” every Wednesday.‌. Nakia L. Bell, 46, of 6630 S. Kenwood Ave., Chicago, was charged with retail theft. At approximately 12:58 p.m. July 9, police responded to Fashion Outlets of Chicago, 5200 Fashion Outlet Way, for a retail theft with the suspect on scene report. Police located Bell, who reportedly matched the description of a suspect sought for retail theft, and conducted a search of Bell’s belongings. He allegedly took $1,793.47 in merchandise from the Nike store and $947.88 in merchandise from Tommy Hilfiger. Bell was taken to the Rosemont Police Station where felony charges for retail theft were approved, said police. He was taken to a bond hearing at the Maywood Courthouse the next day.
Public Safetycrimewatchpa.com

NLCRPD Reminds Onlookers to Avoid Weaver Nut Fire Scene

The NLCRPD would like to remind citizens and onlookers to PLEASE STAY AWAY from the Weaver Nut Co. fire debris field. All site content on the CRIMEWATCH portal is the specific and unquestionable property of the appropriate law enforcement agency that maintains, manages and administers content. Content is subject to change at any time. All suspects are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. CRIMEWATCH Technologies, affiliates and subsidiaries are in no way responsible for accuracy, timeliness, or relevancy of the information populating this site.

Comments / 0

Community Policy