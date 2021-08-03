We Can’t Believe How Cheap These Air Fryers Are at Best Buy

REVIEW: The best thing I can tell you about the Kyvol AF600 air fryer is this – when Kyvol accidentally sent me two of them, my daughter who helped me test it was almost ticked that I was ‘Mr. honest’ and sent one back. She recovered and may be getting a Kyvol. Her help was valuable with this device because she has an air fryer of another brand (not a cheapie) and the Kyvol AF600 is my first. She has nothing but compliments for the Kyvol and I’ll highlight her input in the review. We’re 3 adults and 3 kids in our house this summer and that headcount provided for good testing opportunities for an air fryer.