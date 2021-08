This article is compiled from the Sedalia Police Department reports. Tuesday evening, Officers were dispatched to the Sedalia Police Department lobby in reference to a property damage report. The damage occurred in the 900 block of Normandy Road, which is the Diamond B Mini Storage. Melanie F. Turner reported that sometime between the evening of August 1st and the afternoon of August 3rd, someone cut the locks to her two storage units. Turner does not know if any of the items have been stolen yet, because the storage company placed their own locks on the units.