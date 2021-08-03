Cancel
Astronomy

Double Venus Flyby! Solar Orbiter and BepiColombo Set To Make Space History

By European Space Agency (ESA)
scitechdaily.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSolar Orbiter and BepiColombo are set to make space history with two Venus flybys just 33 hours apart on August 9 and 10, 2021. The two spacecraft need the gravitational swingby to help them lose a little orbital energy in order to reach their destinations towards the center of the Solar System. The double flyby also offers an unprecedented opportunity to study the Venus environment from different locations at same time and, moreover, in locations that are not typically visited by a dedicated planetary orbiter.

