Toast, Basil Hayden’s Latest Innovation, Is A Brown-Rice Based Bourbon

It was only a couple years ago when Bardstown Bourbon Co. put out the first releases in their ongoing Fusion and Discovery series, and already it has come to feel like the company has been part of the Kentucky bourbon scene for a decade or more. And indeed, the distillery has been in production now since 2016, so they can’t exactly be called a spring chicken, but they’ve also managed to accomplish quite a bit since the release of Fusion Series #1 and Discovery Series #1 back in 2019. They’ve clearly established themselves among a select class of still young Kentucky distillers that the average bourbon geek has welcomed into the state’s pantheon of top-tier whiskey producers, and they managed to do it in the midst of a pandemic, with limited opportunities for face-to-face marketing. Not many other companies can say they’ve done as much to grow their stock since 2019.