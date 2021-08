Today I was thinking about "Good Trouble." Once upon a time when I was a young girl my father worked with a young impetuous man named John Lewis. He was chomping at the bit for change and made it clear to all the Civil Rights players in the 60s, barely deferring to Martin Luther King at times. My Dad adored him. My Dad was a young White Presbyterian minister. Jump to 2014, my husband's law firm threw a reception to honor Mr. Lewis and I attended. I approached him and said,"I am Dave's daughter" (mind you I was and am old) - he doubled back and then embraced me in a huge bear hug. I giggled. He then said with a huge smile on his lips, "Your Dad was always fighting and challenging everybody in the Movement." We both laughed. He never, ever saw my Dad as White, he saw him and loved him as a colleague and a friend.