Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Public Health

This Texas city has a relatively high vaccination rate, but it's still fighting to get shots in arms amid rising cases

By By Ed Lavandera, Ashley Killough, Dakin Andone, CNN
actionnewsnow.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePosted By: By Ed Lavandera, Ashley Killough and Dakin Andone, CNN. When Camila Fortuna went with her mother last week to a mobile veterinary clinic in Austin, Texas, she thought they were just getting shots for the family's three chihuahuas, Cuca, Lilly and Tobi. But when they left, Camila, 13,...

www.actionnewsnow.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Texas City#Vaccinations#Capital City#Cnn#Pfizer Biontech#Austin Public Health#Emanicpet#Covid#Covid#Johns Hopkins University
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Vaccines
Related
Public HealthPosted by
The Independent

My family and I all have Covid. We’re fully vaccinated. It’s clear we need another lockdown

I remember the day I received my first shot of the Pfizer Covid-19 vaccination. It was April 1, and I went with my mother, who was also receiving her first dose. At the time, we had to drive forty-five minutes one way to reach the closest vaccination site at an old regional airport in Jasper, Alabama.Queued up in my car to get the shot, I was panicking because I was certain that I was going to be denied: I didn’t have health insurance and I still had an out-of-state driver’s license. But none of that seemed to matter that cool...
Public HealthPosted by
The Independent

Fully vaccinated man dies of Covid in West Virginia

A man who was fully vaccinated against coronavirus has passed away in West Virginia, health department officials have said. The Kanawha-Charleston Health Department said the “breakthrough infection” led to the death of a 76-year-old man with an underlying health condition. WSAZ reported that the man died of complications of the...
Florida StatePosted by
CBS Miami

COVID In Florida: Cases, Positivity Rates Rising Faster Than Vaccination Rates

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Despite half the country being fully vaccinated, the COVID-19 delta variant is swarming the country, especially Florida. With the release of its weekly numbers, the Florida Department of Health reports 134,506 newly reported cases throughout the Sunshine state, up more than 24-thousand cases from the previous week. The state vaccination rate is 63%, up from 61% last week. There were also another 175 newly reported deaths, and the state’s new case positivity rate stands at 18.9%, which is up from 18.1% from the previous week. Miami-Dade County’s vaccination rate rose from 78% to 81%. There were 19,639 newly reported cases last week, up more than 4,000 cases from the previous week. It also has a 12.7% new case positivity rate, up from 12.1%. In Broward, there were 12,590 new cases last week, up nearly 3,500 from the previous week. Broward’s vaccination rate is up to 72%, and has a new case positivity rate of 15.9%, up from 14.1%. Monroe County, with its 72% vaccination rate, added 388 new cases last week, up nearly 140 cases from the previous week. It also increased its positivity rate from 16.2% to 21.4%.
PharmaceuticalsPosted by
The Independent

They realised they were wrong too late: The anti-vaxxers making the best case for the Covid shot

Blake Bargatze was planning to wait a few years before getting one of the available Covid-19 vaccines.The 24-year-old’s hesitancy, mother Cheryl Bargatze Nuclo told The Independent, was based on him thinking he had time to see how the vaccine worked for others before getting it himself. He made this decision despite the rest of his family receiving one.On 27 March, Mr Bargatze attended an indoor concert in Florida, where it is believed he contracted Covid-19.His months-long hospital battle with Covid-19 has since resulted in the 24-year-old receiving a double lung transplant, and he is now telling his story in an...
Barron County, WInews-shield.com

Public Health advises all to wear masks as Delta variant leads to increase in infections

Because of new information on the Delta variant, the CDC has updated the guidance on wearing masks. The new guidance says that both vaccinated and unvaccinated people should wear masks in places that are experiencing “substantial” or “high” levels of community transmission. The map that shows these areas can be found at: https://covid.cdc.gov/covid-data-tracker/#county-view.
U.S. PoliticsCNBC

Dr. Fauci: 'Things are going to get worse' — here's what that could look like

Dr. Anthony Fauci has a sobering prediction: "Things are going to get worse." The White House chief medical advisor made those remarks amid rising Covid cases nationwide, due largely to the virus's newly dominant and more transmissible delta variant, during an interview with ABC's "This Week" on Sunday. Though it's tough to imagine a situation more dire than the country's current surge, "we're looking to some pain and suffering in the future because we're seeing the cases go up," Fauci said.
Plainview, TXPlainview Daily Herald

False sense of security partially blamed for uptick in COVID cases

Cases of COVID-19 are rising across Hale County again and lagging vaccination numbers are at least partially to blame. A total of 69 new cases of COVID-19 were reported across the county last week marking the most significant increase the county’s seen in months. The latest numbers released by the...
Okaloosa County, FLDestin Log

Okaloosa's COVID-19 cases continue to surge. Many residents now getting a shot in the arm.

FORT WALTON BEACH — The delta variant of COVID-19 has continued its surge across Okaloosa County, with 925 new cases reported in the past week alone. What has become known as the pandemic of the unvaccinated has begun to get the attention of many in the community, as the Okaloosa County Health Department reported a 126% increase in the number of first vaccine doses administered last week over the previous week.
King County, WAbothell-reporter.com

Details of 3 recent COVID-19 outbreaks in King County

The recent Delta-driven surge in COVID-19 cases affecting our region and nation is unfortunately not letting up. Over the last week, Public Health—Seattle & King County has reported an average of 318 new cases daily. That’s more than double the number of cases from just two weeks ago and nearly six times as many as a month ago.

Comments / 0

Community Policy