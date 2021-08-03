This Texas city has a relatively high vaccination rate, but it's still fighting to get shots in arms amid rising cases

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Despite half the country being fully vaccinated, the COVID-19 delta variant is swarming the country, especially Florida. With the release of its weekly numbers, the Florida Department of Health reports 134,506 newly reported cases throughout the Sunshine state, up more than 24-thousand cases from the previous week. The state vaccination rate is 63%, up from 61% last week. There were also another 175 newly reported deaths, and the state’s new case positivity rate stands at 18.9%, which is up from 18.1% from the previous week. Miami-Dade County’s vaccination rate rose from 78% to 81%. There were 19,639 newly reported cases last week, up more than 4,000 cases from the previous week. It also has a 12.7% new case positivity rate, up from 12.1%. In Broward, there were 12,590 new cases last week, up nearly 3,500 from the previous week. Broward’s vaccination rate is up to 72%, and has a new case positivity rate of 15.9%, up from 14.1%. Monroe County, with its 72% vaccination rate, added 388 new cases last week, up nearly 140 cases from the previous week. It also increased its positivity rate from 16.2% to 21.4%.