Florida's Broward County school district reverses its mask mandate after funding threat from the governor

By By Joe Sutton, Jason Hanna, CNN
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFlorida's second-largest school district said it will withdraw its mask mandate after the governor threatened to withhold funding from districts that require face coverings. South Florida's Broward County Public Schools had announced last week that the district would require everyone in their buildings to wear masks to guard against Covid-19. That came after the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention issued new guidance recommending everyone in K-12 schools wear a mask regardless of vaccination status.

